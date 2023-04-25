Credit: Getty Images / Halfpoint Images

The US military has announced that it is sending additional cyber forces abroad to aid foreign governments to battle hackers.

Army Major General William Hartman made the announcement during the 2023 RSA Cybersecurity conference on 24th April, 2023.

Hartman claimed that the US military’s Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) had completed 47 defensive operations across 20 countries in the last three years – all of which had been via invitation.

The announcement comes as the US government seeks to improve collaboration with foreign allies in battling cybercrimes.

According to Hartman, 43 specialists have been sent to Ukraine to help with ongoing Russian cyber threats as Putin’s brutal invasion continues.

The CNMF previously worked alongside the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) – with both agencies collaborating on stopping potential attacks on three US federal agencies.

“We notified the agencies, gave them guidance, and kicked off incident response. Simultaneously, we gathered all the information on the adversary infrastructure and shared it with CNMF,” Eric Goldstein, CISA’s executive assistant director said at the conference.

A joint presentation, from both Hartman and Goldstein, showed a hacking group from Iran that had managed to breach a US city’s voting system during the 2020 election.

According to Hartman, the CNMF were concerned that the hackers might be able to make the system’s website “look like the vote had been tampered with.”

Luckily, the agency was able to revoke access and “there was no impact to any election infrastructure,” according to Goldstein.

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.