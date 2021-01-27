The US technology industry saw a rise of 15.02% in overall deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 651 deals worth $74.64bn were announced in December 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 566 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 335 deals which accounted for 51.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 256 deals, followed by private equity with 60 transactions, respectively accounting for 39.3% and 9.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $45.88bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $22.58bn and $6.18bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 70.7% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $52.78bn, against the overall value of $74.64bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies

2) The $10.2bn private equity deal with RealPage by Thoma Bravo

3) Platinum Equity’s $7.2bn private equity deal with Ingram Micro

4) The $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel by Flutter Entertainment

5) Partners Group and Vista Equity Partners Management’s private equity deal with Pluralsight for $3.5bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

