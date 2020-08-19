Total technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2020 worth $17.64bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 35.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 53% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $37.53bn.

The US held a 27.05% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $65.23bn in Q2 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 395 deals during Q2 2020, marking a drop of 33.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 28.4% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 82.7% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $14.59bn, against the overall value of $17.64bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The merger of GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation for $9.39bn

2) The $2.5bn acquisition of Navihealth by OptumHealth

3) Cisco Systems’ $1bn acquisition of ThousandEyes

4) The $985m acquisition of Finicity by Mastercard

5) Apttus’ acquisition of AppExtremes for $715m.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

