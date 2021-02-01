Total technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2020 worth $34.93bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 71.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 113.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $16.36bn.

The US held a 63.6% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $54.91bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 152 deals during Q4 2020, marking a rise of 11.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 22.6% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 74.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $26.05bn, against the overall value of $34.93bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Thoma Bravo’s $10.2bn private equity deal with RealPage

2) The $7.2bn private equity deal with Ingram Micro by Platinum Equity

3) Partners Group and Vista Equity Partners Management’s $3.5bn private equity deal with Pluralsight

4) The $3bn private equity deal with Endurance International Group by Clearlake Capital Group

5) I Squared Capital’s private equity deal with GTT Communications for $2.15bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

