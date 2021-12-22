US technology industry saw a drop of 14.63% in overall artificial intelligence deal activity during November 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Accel, Bain Capital, Commerce Ventures Management, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management’s $450m venture financing of Socure, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 105 artificial intelligence deals worth $3.6bn were announced in November 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 123 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 82 deals, which accounted for 78.1% of all artificial intelligence deals.

In second place was M&A with 20 artificial intelligence deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 19.05% and 2.9% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $3.17bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $335.2m and $100m respectively.

US technology industry artificial intelligence deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals accounted for 37.5% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.35bn, against the overall value of $3.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Bain Capital,Commerce Ventures Management,Scale Venture Partners,Sorenson Capital Partners,T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management $450m venture financing deal with Socure

2) The $250m venture financing of Cerebras Systems by Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG),Alpha Wave Ventures and Chimera Partners

3) 40 North Management,Disruptive AI Venture Capital,More Capital SAL,Samsung NEXT Ventures,Sapphire Ventures,TCP Capital,Third Point Ventures and Vertex Growth Fund $250m venture financing deal with Verbit Software

4) The $202m venture financing of Everlaw by Andreessen Horowitz,CapitalG,H.I.G. Growth Partners,K9 Ventures,Menlo Ventures and TPG

5) Altus Group $201.5m acquisition deal with Scryer

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.