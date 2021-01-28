Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020 worth $17.04bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 24.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 22.05% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $14.02bn.

The US held a 41.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $40.93bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 958 deals during Q4 2020, marking a rise of 1.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 10.7% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 9.9% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.69bn, against the overall value of $17.04bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research, Greylock Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and T. Rowe Price Group’s $500m venture financing of Nuro

2) The $340m venture financing of Scopely by Baillie Gifford, Battery Ventures, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Declaration Partners, Eldridge Industries, Greycroft Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, NewView Capital, Revolution Growth, Sands Capital Ventures, TSG Consumer Partners and Wellington ManagementLLP

3) Coatue Management, Insight Partners and Technology Crossover Management VII’s $300m venture financing of OneTrust

4) The $275m venture financing of StockX by Altimeter Capital Management, Sands Capital Management, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management

5) Altimeter Capital Management, B Capital Group, BlackRock, ClearBridge Investments, Glynn Capital Management, New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of DataRobot for $270m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

