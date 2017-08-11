We’re just a week away from V Festival, Virgin’s answer to Glastonbury.
The event takes place in both Chelmsford, Essex, and Blymhill, Staffordshire, on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th of August. The hype for the V Festival line-up is reaching a fever pitch and it’s easy to see why!
Just like its contemporaries, V Festival is playing host to some truly incredible performers. It’s definitely going to be a show to remember if you’re a fan of all things pop!
This year the show is going to be headlined by P!nk and Jay Z who’ll be supported by Craig David, Ellie Goulding, Emilie Sande and plenty more.
Without further ado, here’s the full list. Bold highlights the headlining performers:
Hyland Park, Chelmsford on Saturday 19th and Weston Park, Staffordshire on Sunday 20th:
Virgin Media Stage:
- P!NK
- Craig David
- Jess Glynne
- George Ezra
- Madness
- James Arthur
- Ella Eyre
- Busted
Second Stage:
- Rudimental
- Sean Paul
- Sigma
- Anne-Marie
- Jonas Blue
- The Vamps
- Calum Scott
JBL Dance Arena:
- Steve Aoki
- Galantis
- Don Diablo
- Sigala
- Alan Walker
- Digital Farm Animals
- Lost Kings
The Glee Comedy Tent:
- Joel Dommett
- Lee Nelson
- Seann Walsh
- Scott Bennett
- Inel Tomlinson
Weston Park, Staffordshire on Saturday 19th and Hyland Park, Chelmsford on Sunday 20th:
Virgin Media Stage:
- Jay Z
- Ellie Goulding
- Stormzy
- Emeli Sande
- Jason Derulo
- Clean Bandit
- Jack Savoretti
- Scouting For Girls
Second Stage:
- Pete Tong
- Dizzee Rascal
- The Wombats
- Krept and Konan
- JP Cooper
- Raye
- The Wailers
- Giggs
JBL Dance Arena:
- Gorgon City
- Hannah Wants
- Example & DJ Wire
- Disciples
- Fred V & Grafix
- Toddla T
- Tom Zanetti
- Jama Supernova
The Glee Comedy Tent:
- Joe Lycett
- The Rubberbandits
- Dave Hill
- Michael Fabbri
- Rob Deering
Safe to say, there’s plenty to enjoy for music fans!
And if you haven’t got your ticket yet but seeing that list has convinced you that you must attend V Festival, don’t panic!
Some tickets are still available on their official site. We can’t promise you’ll be able to pick up any bargains, but surely seeing all these big names will make the price worth it!