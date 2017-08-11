Jack covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

We’re just a week away from V Festival, Virgin’s answer to Glastonbury.

The event takes place in both Chelmsford, Essex, and Blymhill, Staffordshire, on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th of August. The hype for the V Festival line-up is reaching a fever pitch and it’s easy to see why!

Just like its contemporaries, V Festival is playing host to some truly incredible performers. It’s definitely going to be a show to remember if you’re a fan of all things pop!

This year the show is going to be headlined by P!nk and Jay Z who’ll be supported by Craig David, Ellie Goulding, Emilie Sande and plenty more.

Without further ado, here’s the full list. Bold highlights the headlining performers:

Hyland Park, Chelmsford on Saturday 19th and Weston Park, Staffordshire on Sunday 20th:

Virgin Media Stage:

P!NK

Craig David

Jess Glynne

George Ezra

Madness

James Arthur

Ella Eyre

Busted

Second Stage:

Rudimental

Sean Paul

Sigma

Anne-Marie

Jonas Blue

The Vamps

Calum Scott

JBL Dance Arena:

Steve Aoki

Galantis

Don Diablo

Sigala

Alan Walker

Digital Farm Animals

Lost Kings

The Glee Comedy Tent:

Joel Dommett

Lee Nelson

Seann Walsh

Scott Bennett

Inel Tomlinson

Weston Park, Staffordshire on Saturday 19th and Hyland Park, Chelmsford on Sunday 20th:

Virgin Media Stage:

Jay Z

Ellie Goulding

Stormzy

Emeli Sande

Jason Derulo

Clean Bandit

Jack Savoretti

Scouting For Girls

Second Stage:

Pete Tong

Dizzee Rascal

The Wombats

Krept and Konan

JP Cooper

Raye

The Wailers

Giggs

JBL Dance Arena:

Gorgon City

Hannah Wants

Example & DJ Wire

Disciples

Fred V & Grafix

Toddla T

Tom Zanetti

Jama Supernova

The Glee Comedy Tent:

Joe Lycett

The Rubberbandits

Dave Hill

Michael Fabbri

Rob Deering

Safe to say, there’s plenty to enjoy for music fans!

And if you haven’t got your ticket yet but seeing that list has convinced you that you must attend V Festival, don’t panic!

Some tickets are still available on their official site. We can’t promise you’ll be able to pick up any bargains, but surely seeing all these big names will make the price worth it!