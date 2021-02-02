Verdict Magazine issue 7 is out now, providing the usual analysis, long reads and deep dives into the biggest topics impacting the world of technology. In this February issue, we look at how businesses have adapted during 2020, a year unlike any other in terms of rapid digital disruption. A year since the first cases of Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, the business world is a very different place and has been reshaped by a swathe of new technologies.

While there is no clear end in sight for the pandemic, vaccine rollouts are now in full swing across many advanced economies. Many tough months lie ahead, but despite this businesses are cautiously starting to think beyond the worst of the pandemic – whenever that may be. We hear how technology companies have altered their business operations to survive and even thrive. In some cases, these changes have been minor, from beefed-up digital infrastructure to new collaboration tools. In others, it has required a pivot to new business models and product offerings. Some of these changes look set to be permanent, such as more flexible remote working. And despite widespread uncertainty, organisations ranging from startups to established corporates are keen to ensure lessons learned from 2020 lead to a stronger business on the other side.

Conferences have been forced into online formats and the benefits they offer look set to lead to a long-lasting shift to hybrid events. Yet the two-dimensional nature of virtual events has left many attendees craving more. Could virtual reality be the missing ingredient? We explore whether the pandemic could be the catalyst virtual reality has been waiting for.

Looking ahead, we map out the major events that look set to shape the technology industry throughout 2021 – from President Joe Biden’s policy shifts to Huawei’s final roll call in the UK. Bitcoin has also been back in the headlines after a recent bull run. We dive into why 2021 might be the wildest ride yet for cryptocurrencies and look at the UK’s new National Cyber Force to ask what it will do and whether it will make businesses any safer.

Read on for all of this plus the usual analysis and comments in the latest issue of Verdict Magazine.

Highlights from Verdict Magazine issue 7 – February

Beyond the pandemic: Disruption becomes transformation

Vaccine rollouts are now in full swing across multiple economies around the globe and there is a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel for companies to set their sights on. We hear how three tech businesses reacted to the disruption of 2020 and how they are cautiously looking beyond the pandemic.

The rise of the virtual conference: Can VR save the events industry?

2020 was the year of the video call, with many tech conferences forced to move online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But could virtual reality be the missing ingredient for the struggling events industry?

The growth of lab-grown: How soon could cultured meat be a commercial reality?

Huge strides have been made by startups developing lab-grown meat that can scale commercially. Could this be the year it finally breaks through?

What will the National Cyber Force do, and will it make the UK safer?

A new partnership between the UK’s military and spy agencies promises to transform the country’s cyber operations. We explore what it will do and whether it will make businesses safer.







The key events shaping the world of tech in 2021

Having brought live events to a halt, forced a new way of working and accelerating demand for green solutions, Covid-19 kept the technology industry on its toes throughout 2020. From Brexit to the Super Bowl, we look ahead to the key events that will shape the tech industry in 2021.

Follow the money: How analytics can aid the fight against financial crime

Banks are under growing pressure to prevent criminal activity. Ellen Daniel speaks to Quantexa CPO Alexon Bell to find out how technology can play a role in disrupting financial crime.

Bitcoin and crypto face an even wilder ride in 2021

The bitcoin and cryptocurrency community is still reeling from the biggest year in its short history but 2021 looks set to dial things up again it. We look at what’s in store.

All this and much more technology news, analysis and long reads in Verdict Magazine issue 7.