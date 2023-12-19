Verdict shares its most-read features for 2023.

31 May – The Capita breach explained

The largest UK outsourcing services company was hit by a second data breach in under two months.

16 January – Ten tech companies already hit by layoffs in 2023

The technology industry enjoyed a decade of explosive growth but a string of layoffs at the start of 2023 showed that the good times were over.

22 May – Which countries have banned TikTok?

It has been a difficult year for popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok as lawmakers ramp up their attempts to restrict the app’s access across the globe.



12 July – The rise and fall of NFTs

The NFT bubble has burst and plans to revolutionise digital ownership now seem a pipe dream at best.



17 January – Cybersecurity predictions for 2023, according to experts

Companies continue to fall victim to hacking and data breaches with notorious criminal groups like Lapsus$ claiming to be behind some of the most high-profile attacks.

26 January – Ten biggest fintech funding rounds in 2022

Fintech firms secured huge funding deals in 2022 despite global market turmoil.



25 January – Data privacy, AI and crypto: the tech regulations that will shape 2023

Companies need to protect themselves against digital assaults. Data protection and security concerns will translate into implementation of stronger regulation.



7 December – The year of AI: 2024 predictions

Business leaders and policy makers alike are anticipating yet another year of rapidly evolving AI technology with all the challenges and opportunities that it presents.

11 December – The biggest tech company layoffs in 2023

Technology companies have continued to suffer through industry-wide layoffs in 2023 with over 240,000 jobs lost to cuts.

2 October – AI everywhere robotics firm Xtend on closing the autonomy gap

Xtend co-founders Aviv and Matteo Shapira discuss how AI will enhance the capabilities of their drone products.



25 September – No end in sight for Facebook’s legal troubles: a timeline

As regulators across the world focus their attention on Big Tech, Facebook’s legal battles are likely to continue.

19 December – What is quantum computing and what does it mean for business?

Quantum computing has emerged from its initial hype with continued investment and governments around the world committing to the development of this novel technology.



