Vertiv Next Predict managed service leverages AI-based technology to deliver predictive intelligence. Credit: Vertiv Group Corp.

Digital infrastructure provider Vertiv has introduced Vertiv Next Predict, a managed service that uses AI to provide predictive maintenance for data centres and AI factories.

The service analyses the performance of critical infrastructure components such as power and cooling systems in real time, aiming to detect operational issues before they escalate.

By applying AI-based anomaly detection and predictive algorithms, Vertiv Next Predict identifies early signs of irregularities and assesses their potential impact on system operations.

The service delivers prescriptive actions based on operational data and context, with Vertiv technicians carrying out necessary interventions.

Vertiv Next Predict currently supports various company platforms, including battery energy storage systems and liquid cooling technologies.

The company stated that the service can integrate with future data centre solutions, allowing organisations to adapt as their infrastructures evolve.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Vertiv global services business unit vice president Ryan Jarvis said: “Data centre operators need innovative technologies to stay ahead of potential risks, as compute intensity rises and infrastructures evolve.

“Vertiv Next Predict helps data centres unlock uptime, shifting maintenance from traditional calendar-based routines to a proactive, data-driven strategy. We move from assumptions to informed decisions, by continuously monitoring equipment condition and enabling risk mitigation before potential impacts to operations.”

Vertiv said that its new offering is a response to changing requirements in the data centre sector, where growing AI workloads demand more advanced monitoring and maintenance practices.

Recently, the company introduced new configurations of the Vertiv MegaMod HDX, a prefabricated power and liquid cooling infrastructure solution designed for high-density computing environments, such as AI and high-performance computing (HPC) deployments.

The new configurations offer operators the flexibility to accommodate increasing power and cooling needs while optimising space and deployment speed.

The Vertiv MegaMod HDX combines direct-to-chip liquid cooling with air-cooled architectures to handle the significant thermal demands of AI workloads, supporting pod-style AI environments and advanced GPU clusters.

Last month, Vertiv completed its $1bn acquisition of Purge Rite Intermediate, a company specialising in mechanical flushing, purging, and filtration services for data centers and other mission-critical facilities. This acquisition enhances Vertiv’s thermal management services capabilities and bolsters its position in next-generation thermal chain services for liquid cooling systems.