Vishay Intertechnology has developed a power semiconductor device with multiple quasi-vertical transistors on a single chip. By integrating transistors with varying threshold voltages, the device reduces voltage drop when forward-biased. The technology enhances performance without affecting turn-on and ON-state behavior. GlobalData’s report on Vishay Intertechnology gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Vishay Intertechnology, 3D memory devices was a key innovation area identified from patents. Vishay Intertechnology's grant share as of February 2024 was 60%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Power semiconductor device integrating multiple quasi-vertical transistors on single chip

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Vishay Intertechnology Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11888047B2) discloses a power semiconductor device featuring a unique design with two groups of laterally-gated transistors integrated on a single semiconductor die. The transistors in each group have different threshold voltages, with the first group having lower threshold voltages compared to the second group. The device includes vertically-extended conduction regions and trenched field plates with fixed electrostatic charges to facilitate conduction. Additionally, the widths of the transistors in the first group are narrower than those in the second group, enhancing the device's overall performance and efficiency.



Furthermore, the patent describes a power semiconductor device with two laterally-gated transistors, each with distinct characteristics such as different threshold voltages and channel widths. The transistors are designed with a common drain electrode and source extension regions connecting to a common source electrode. The gate electrodes of both transistors are part of a single thin film layer, and the first transistor has a shorter lateral channel compared to the second transistor. The device also includes features like impurity implantation in the lateral channel and a shielding shape between the gate electrodes to optimize performance. Overall, the patented design offers a novel approach to power semiconductor devices, enhancing efficiency and functionality in various applications.

