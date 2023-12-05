Point-to-multipoint topology ensures optimal speeds, stability, and latenc. Credit: r.classen via Shutterstock.

Vodafone Portugal is one of a few early-adopter telcos worldwide to deploy a residential fibre-to-the-room (FTTR) service, and the first prominent player to do so in Europe.

The service provides households with direct, wired fibre connections to multiple rooms of the home using purpose-made transparent cabling designed to blend seamlessly into any interior space, enabling discreet and non-invasive installation of multiple physical access points all feeding back to a single external fibre connection. The point-to-multipoint topology ensures optimal speeds, stability, and latency for all users and devices, at all locations, and at all times.

Relying on creatively innovative positioning paired with simple but critical advancements in fibre and cabling technology, Vodafone Portugal’s new ‘Fiber to the Room’ product opens up novel pathways to consumer household monetization for the telco.

The premium service comes at a modestly premium price point, starting from an additional €10 ($11) per month plus a one-time €190 installation fee. Marketing material can be adapted for value-add to diverse client segments with high performance demands or high usage requirements, or both: customers with larger properties containing more coverage space, families with multiple simultaneous users and devices, intensive users, gamers and streamers, and homeowners demanding aesthetically unobtrusive, highest-quality connectivity. Providing a more customized whole home connectivity solution further enhances opportunities to boost client experience, satisfaction, and lifetime value.

Fibre-to-the-room shows growth

Vodafone Portugal’s Fiber to the Room joins live examples from a handful of other telcos, including Malaysia’s CelcomDigi, Globe Telecom Philippines, and Ooredoo in Kuwait and Qatar.

More recently, Movistar Spain announced its own FTTR service shortly after Vodafone Portugal’s debut, reflecting similar pricing (an extra €9.90 per month with a €120 registration fee) under the tagline “It’s not science fiction. It’s innovation.”

The margin and loyalty benefits for these carriers are further amplified by additional advantages that can be realized from circumventing the many potential technical support pitfalls that result from the inadequate in-home WiFi coverage on which many residential users rely, while the ability to monetise optimally placed WiFi for ease of access and unconstrained mobility throughout the home.