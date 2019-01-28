Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

The Swedish Transport Agency Transportstyrelsen has given Volvo self-driving cars venture Zenuity approval to begin testing driverless cars on public roads.

The cars will be tested at a maximum speed of 80km/hour (50mph) on three Swedish highways.

Throughout all tests a trained driver will sit behind the wheel, although will keep their hands off it unless an intervention is required.

Zenuity is a joint venture between car giant Volvo and Veoneer, a spin-off of vehicle safety company Autoliv specialising in autonomous driving software.

Swedish highways host tests of Volvo self-driving cars

The three roads that the self-driving cars will be tested on are the E4 between Stockholm and Malmö, the E6 between Gothenburg and Malmö and road 40 between Jönköping and Gothenburg.

The cars will be tested on the roads to both gather data and ensure all functions are performing correctly.

For Zenuity, it is an opportunity to move closer to a full rollout of the Volvo self-driving cars.

“The approval to do real-life tests is essential for gathering important data and test functions,” said Nishant Batra, chief technology officer at Veoneer.

“It is a strong proof-point for the progress of Zenuity’s self-driving capabilities.”

Zenuity’s plans to become autonomous cars world leader

Founded in 2017 as a partnership between Volvo and Veoneer parent Autoliv, Zenuity is aiming to become a leader in the rapidly evolving driverless car market.

“Zenuity will enable us to deliver world leading, robust solutions for autonomous driving,” said Jan Carlson, chairman, president and CEO of Autoliv at Zenuity’s launch.

“The combined experience of Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, will ensure solutions that meet the needs of car occupants in real life road conditions.”

The joint venture is owned 50/50 by Volvo and Veoneer. The company makes a number of assistive driving technologies, and is working towards fully autonomous commercially available vehicles.

