Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl delighted the British public on Christmas Day with the return of Wallace and Gromit after 15 years—as well as the return of the world’s most notorious criminal, Feathers McGraw, after three decades: but this time round AI takes the forefront, and the film illustrates its potential dangers and the need for clear regulation..
While previous installments have focused on robotic inventions and gadgets—from automated trousers to robot dogs—the new film incorporated the most pertinent technological theme in society today: artificial intelligence. AI played a key role in the story, with autonomous garden gnome Norbot front and centre of the action.
Norbot the AI gnome
Initially, Wallace invents Norbot to assist Gromit with gardening and household chores, using gardening television shows to train the robotic gnome. Soon, the gnome has entirely replaced Gromit in his garden, much to his chagrin but to the delight of the locals. Word spreads and before long an army of Norbots is developed, turning the gnomes into a town-wide business.
At its core, the story of Norbot illustrates the fear of technology replacing humans in their jobs. Gromit is replaced by a speedy robot, which does the job efficiently but lacks joy and individuality. Being trained on gardening shows, Norbot produces generic and clinical gardens, which are then replicated across the town. The act of gardening, which Gromit clearly cares deeply for, is taken away from him. It is an all too prescient fear, and one shared by many creatives facing the rise of AI.
The dangers of AI
Aardman, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit, is still making films in the same handmade claymation style it has used for four decades. In this film, it shows the dangers of what can happen when AI ends up in the wrong hands – or flippers.
During the film, Feathers McGraw makes his escape from prison and seeks revenge against Wallace. As part of his scheme, he hacks the Norbots, changing them to their ‘Evil’ setting.
The local news soon begins reporting on the Norbot menace, with one reporter referring to Wallace as an “evil inventor”. The townsfolk agree with the media’s hyperbole around Wallace and begin to blame him for the local chaos.
This mirrors current society, in which people are obsessed with social media and the spread of disinformation and misinformation is rife. Vengeance Most Fowl and the witch hunt against Wallace demonstrate the important need for media literacy and research, and to not believe everything you see and read.
Regulation is needed
To stop AI from getting into the hands of villains regulation is needed. 2025 will be critical for the global regulation of the technology. The EU is leading with its AI Act and the first months of 2025 will demonstrate how the incoming US government will handle the issue.
Big Tech’s influence in the US (with the likes of Elon Musk behind the scenes) is likely to play a key role in North American regulation and legislation.