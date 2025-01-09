Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl delighted the British public on Christmas Day with the return of Wallace and Gromit after 15 years—as well as the return of the world’s most notorious criminal, Feathers McGraw, after three decades: but this time round AI takes the forefront, and the film illustrates its potential dangers and the need for clear regulation..

While previous installments have focused on robotic inventions and gadgets—from automated trousers to robot dogs—the new film incorporated the most pertinent technological theme in society today: artificial intelligence. AI played a key role in the story, with autonomous garden gnome Norbot front and centre of the action.

Norbot the AI gnome

Initially, Wallace invents Norbot to assist Gromit with gardening and household chores, using gardening television shows to train the robotic gnome. Soon, the gnome has entirely replaced Gromit in his garden, much to his chagrin but to the delight of the locals. Word spreads and before long an army of Norbots is developed, turning the gnomes into a town-wide business.

At its core, the story of Norbot illustrates the fear of technology replacing humans in their jobs. Gromit is replaced by a speedy robot, which does the job efficiently but lacks joy and individuality. Being trained on gardening shows, Norbot produces generic and clinical gardens, which are then replicated across the town. The act of gardening, which Gromit clearly cares deeply for, is taken away from him. It is an all too prescient fear, and one shared by many creatives facing the rise of AI.

The dangers of AI

Aardman, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit, is still making films in the same handmade claymation style it has used for four decades. In this film, it shows the dangers of what can happen when AI ends up in the wrong hands – or flippers.

During the film, Feathers McGraw makes his escape from prison and seeks revenge against Wallace. As part of his scheme, he hacks the Norbots, changing them to their ‘Evil’ setting.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The local news soon begins reporting on the Norbot menace, with one reporter referring to Wallace as an “evil inventor”. The townsfolk agree with the media’s hyperbole around Wallace and begin to blame him for the local chaos.

This mirrors current society, in which people are obsessed with social media and the spread of disinformation and misinformation is rife. Vengeance Most Fowl and the witch hunt against Wallace demonstrate the important need for media literacy and research, and to not believe everything you see and read.

Regulation is needed

To stop AI from getting into the hands of villains regulation is needed. 2025 will be critical for the global regulation of the technology. The EU is leading with its AI Act and the first months of 2025 will demonstrate how the incoming US government will handle the issue.

Big Tech’s influence in the US (with the likes of Elon Musk behind the scenes) is likely to play a key role in North American regulation and legislation.