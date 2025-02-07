February is in full swing, and Valentine’s Day is on the horizon – a popular date for wedding proposals.

Following this most romantic of days, wedding planning will begin in earnest for many loved-up couples.

Planning a wedding is stressful enough, and as with every aspect of 21st-century life, technology plays an ever-increasing role. But in a ceremony that is supposed to represent the love between two people, does technology spoil the magic? Or is it just another way to make the big day that bit more special?

AI wedding speechwriters

A big cause of wedding panic is the speeches, be they delivered by the groom, bride, best man, maid of honour, or parent. As with anything in 2025, AI is here to help.

Countless AI tools and websites that offer to write your speech for you are just a simple Google search away. These tools promise to streamline the process, with most of them guaranteeing “funny” and “heartfelt” results—just enter the recipient’s name and a few choice memories, and you will nail your moment in the spotlight. However, is this really the best idea? After all, the pain of writing a speech is the point.

Writing a speech is difficult, and it should be. The actual process of putting pen to paper to create something both heartfelt and entertaining can be daunting. But when the people closest to you ask you to speak from the heart on the biggest day of their lives, it should be considered an honour. And this sort of thing cannot be rushed; care must be taken. An AI tool might be able to put things into a usable structure—and it might serve as a useful jumping-off point for your writing—but it could never speak from the heart in a human sense, no matter what data you input.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Wedding apps

One useful way in which technology has streamlined the wedding planning process is through dedicated wedding apps. The key word when planning a wedding is ‘organisation’, and these apps go a long way toward coordinating the big day—though some traditionalists may balk at automating some of these tasks.

One of the big apps in this space is Joy. This app lets users invite and manage guests, sort through RSVPs, and organise food and dietary preferences, among other things. You can use the app to set up a gift registry and send thank you cards after the big day. These features are only the surface level of Joy and similar apps, but even these massively help to lift the burden.

However, there is still a big market for physical invitations, and many prefer to do all this without the help of an app. But for those with enough on their plates, this is one welcome use of technology.

Guest technology

Another area that technology promises to revolutionise is entertaining guests on the big day. Often, weddings can involve a lot of waiting around as room layouts are shuffled around or food is prepared. Luckily, technology has you covered. The only limit is your budget and sense of good taste.

Apps make another appearance here, with interactive guest apps becoming increasingly popular. One app, named Betting on the Wedding, encourages guests to take bets on the day. These include things like predicting the first dance, the number of flower girls, or how long the best man’s speech will last. The website highlights that bets should be “friendly,” but depending on the guest list, these bets might drift in a different direction by night’s end.

Photo booths and selfie stations have become commonplace at weddings, allowing guests to express themselves (or acting as sobering reminders of the night’s events the following morning). But technology is revolutionising this area, too, with 360° photo and video booths spinning guests around during the evening and cocktail hour. Virtual and augmented reality technology is being implemented elsewhere but has yet to take off.

For better, for worse

As with every area of modern life, technology has the power to streamline certain processes.

With weddings, the oft-gargantuan task of planning can be improved with apps, and the latest technology can answer the tricky question of guest entertainment.

However, care must be taken to ensure that the unique nature of the married couple shines through. An AI speech will not be able to capture years of shared history, and a robot bartender is unlikely to make the day any more special.