As the evenings get colder, many will take the opportunity to batten down the hatches and enjoy a film or two in what is often a quiet week between Christmas and New Year. From Christmas classics like Love Actually to less festive offerings, Netflix is the go-to destination for movie-watchers.

Like every month, several new films, including both original content and acquisitions, have been added to Netflix’s extensive library. Here’s our pick of what to watch on Netflix this Christmas, from the film that are new to Neflix, those that have been a hit this year, and other classics worth re-watching.

What to watch on Netflix this festive season

Love Actually

Even if you already know it by heart, this festive favourite is back on Netflix in time for Christmas after it disappeared earlier this year. The film first came out fifteen years ago, but is still compulsory Christmas viewing for many. For those who haven’t seen it, Love Actually follows nine intertwined stories of individuals on the quest for love. Is it cheesy? Yes. Will that stop us watching it every year? Of course not.

To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix recently revealed that To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before is one of its most re-watched movies of 2018. For those struggling to know what to watch on Netflix, this suitably light-hearted film follows Lara Jean Covey, whose life is thrown into chaos after her secret love letters are accidentally shared with her past loves. This film has taken the internet by storm this year, with a sequel already rumoured to be in the works. Find out why one watch just wasn’t enough for this rom-com.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

First appearing on Netflix last month, the latest offering from the Coen brothers was originally planned as a Netflix series, but instead took the form of an anthology movie made up of six separate stories all set in the Wild West. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92% and an all-star cast, the film may be darker than most Christmas movies, but is definitely worth a watch.

Avengers: Infinity War

The arrival of the highest grossing film of the year to Netflix will certainly be a welcome Christmas present for superhero fans. The film will be landing on Netflix on Christmas day, meaning those wanting to inject a bit of action into the day can watch the Avengers face arch-villain Thanos in the penultimate installment of the franchise. The perfect opportunity to refresh your memory before the release of the much-anticipated final film in 2019.

Whiplash

Directed by Damien Chazelle, who later went on to direct La La Land, this film may be more serious than the more festive offerings, but considering its critical acclaim, it’s not one to miss. The film follows a high school jazz drumming protégé whose bullying teacher pushes him to his limits to be the best, showcased brilliantly through the compelling and uncomfortable performances from the film’s co-stars.

Okja

Back when the film debuted last year, Netflix had had limited success with original movie content, unlike its TV shows, but Okja changed that, receiving numerous positive reviews. This Korean sci-fi fantasy follows the story of a young girl and her friend, Okja, who happens to be a giant genetically-modified “super pig”. This unusual film manages to combine humour and horror while shining a light on the global meat industry.

The Social Network

With Facebook’s misfortunes dominating the news in 2018, take a look back at how it all began through the fictionalised account of Facebook’s rise to tech giant. The Oscar-nominated film first came out in 2010, but still feels fresh, and the conflicts between Zuckerberg and his Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin rings especially true in light of Facebook’s recent fall from grace.

Loving Vincent

Painstakingly constructed from 65,000 frames of oil painting on canvas, this labour of love features the work of 120 artists and took seven years to make. The first ever fully painted feature film, this beautiful creation depicts the life of Vincent van Gogh, recounting the last days of the tortured painter.