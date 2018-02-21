Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

As springtime officially begins in the UK, Netflix is releasing plenty of shows to get excited about.

However, for those who enjoy some spring cleaning, there’s not much ‘out with the old’ in March’s line-up. Instead, the focus is on follow ups to all our favourite television series of previous years.

For example, there’s a new entry to the ever-popular Marvel-Netflix TV series. Jessica Jones is back for a second series with Krysten Ritter at the helm once again. This time the reluctant superhero is on a mission to discover her origins. David Tennant returns in a guest-starring role as the nefarious Kilgrave. The series is one of the best-reviewed Marvel properties on Rotten Tomatoes so it’s sure to be a real treat to see Jessica Jones back in action.

On the theme of second series, there are also comebacks for Neil Patrick-Harris’ wickedly witty A Series Of Unfortunate Events and Drew Barrymore’s sunny zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

There’s also the brand new female-led sci-fi action drama, Annihilation which Verdict featured in our list of the most exciting films of 2018.

Over on the licensed content side of things there are a few gems (although admittedly they’re few and far between.)

For family entertainment, Disney’s newest adaption of The Jungle Book with Idris Elba, Bill Murray and Ben Kingsley providing the voice work for some of Rudyard Kipling’s most beloved animals. There’s also plenty of new Marvel flicks including Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, and Guardians Of The Galaxy.

For adults, there’s a few other gems to look out for. For starters, the 2015 horror instant-classic, The Witch. There are few recent horror movies that have shown such a unique tone or dedication to the form of horror.

There’s also the BAFTA-nominated and beautifully-rugged God’s Own Country, an LGBT-themed film that was described by many as a British Brokeback Mountain. The film was actually completed before the Brexit referendum, but due to the timing of its release and the themes encompassed, it has also been described as the first post-Brexit film.

Finally, the other must-watch of this month’s selection is the classic Dustin Hoffman-starring Kramer Vs. Kramer. While it’s a little dated now, the film really was a landmark piece of work when it was released in 1979. The film really changed the conversation around family law which had, up until then, usually favoured the mother in custody battles, regardless of the father’s involvement.

What’s coming to Netflix in March 2018?

W/C 26/02/2018:

01/03/2018:

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Three Amigos

Carrie

The Expendables

Rann

Quigley Down Under

Misery

Aisha

Downfall

The Magdalene Sisters

Milk

Charlie Bartlett

Date Movie

Calvary

Season of the Witch

Chalet Girl

Taal

Pardes

Species IV: The Awakening

Laal Rang

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Mirrors

The Ex

Oddbods: Season 1

Kazoops!: Season 2

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 1

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors: Season 1

Hondros

Shubh Aarambh

Love Beats Rhymes

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Season 1

Something Huge

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 14, 15, and 16

Pocoyo: Season 3

How Safe Is Your House?: Season 1

Mary Portas: Secret Shopper: Season 3

Love Your Garden: Season 3

Big Dreams, Small Spaces: Season 2

Bear Grylls’ Survival School: Season 1 and 2

Fly Me to the Moon

Kill Command

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory

Ice Age: The Meltdown

The Doll Life: Season 1

I Am Incent: Season 1

Fairground Attractions: Season 1

I Am Incent: Season 2

Beauty and the Beach: Season 1

Again Kaserkode Kadherbai

Bhoopadathil Illatha Oridam

Cobra

Da Thadiya

Annayum Rasoolum

Good Bad Ugly

Asha Black

Billa

Ivan Maryadaraman

Guppy

Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Alaipayuthe

A Silent Voice

khushi

Issaq

The Shaukeens

Khalnayak

Trimurti

Pukar

Company

Boom

Dum

Insan

Shararat

Entry

Welcome 2 Karachi

The Plan

Yaadein

Pitaah

Shakti: The Power

Aitraaz

Run

Bewafaa

Iqbal

Y.M.I.: Yeh Mera India

Teen Patti

Hide & Seek

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na

Rang Rasiya

Ishqedarriyaan

Shaurya

Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague

Deathgrip

Shorgul

Alif

Contract

War Chhod Na Yaar

Saat Uchakkey

My Brother … Nikhil

Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye

Victory: From Ashes to Glory

Dear Dad

Shanghai

Buddha in a Traffic Jam

Land Gold Women

I Am

Tope: The Bait

The Silence

Shuddhi

Samarppanam

Kaakan

Kanika

Balu Mahi

Bachelor Girls

LA 92

Kill Hitler! The Luck of the Devil

Elles étaient en guerre 1939-1945

02/03/2018:

The Brothers

Gattaca

Beyond: Season 2

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Anti-Social

Sex Tape

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest

Havenhurst

03/03/2018:

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Whitney: Can I Be Me

04/03/2018:

Secret in Their Eyes

W/C 05/03/2018:

05/03/2018:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

F the Prom

06/03/2018:

iZombie: Season 4

07/03/2018:

Tears of the Sun

Bullet Head

08/03/2018:

Midnight Special

09/03/2018:

2012

Beyond: Season 2

Casualties of War

Meditation Park

10/03/2018:

The Jungle Book

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Prueba de actitud

W/C 12/03/2018:

12/03/2018:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

13/03/2018:

iZombie: Season 4

15/03/2018:

Steins;Gate

Ok Kanmani

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Facing Ali

Kadhaveedu

Kili Poyi

Lucky Star

Neram

rth 24 Kaatham

London Bridge

Njangalude veetile Athidhikal

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

Lailaa O Lailaa

Lord livingston 7000 Kandi

Mili

Maheshinte Prathikaram

Jomonte Suviseshangal

Karmegam

King Liar

Sthaniya Sambaad

Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story

Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation

Martyrs of Marriage

The Garfield Show: Season 1

The Garfield Show: Season 2

Act of Valor

Mango Dreams

Jag älskar dig: En skilsmässokomedi

16/03/2018:

Grown Ups

Beyond: Season 2

Aquarius: Season 2

Christine

17/03/2018:

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

18/03/2018:

The Witch

W/C 19/03/2018:

19/03/2018:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

In Search of Fellini

20/03/2018:

Guardians of the Galaxy

iZombie: Season 4

The Lovers and the Despot

22/03/2018:

I Saw The Light

23/03/2018:

The Code

The House Bunny

Beyond: Season 2

24/03/2018:

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Red Trees

God of War

25/03/2018:

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

W/C 26/03/2018:

26/03/2018:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

마녀사냥: Season 1

27/03/2018:

Men on a Mission: 2017

iZombie: Season 4

Men on a Mission: 2018

Prisoners

28/03/2018:

The Villainess

Bobby Sands: 66 Days

29/03/2018:

Bridge to Terabithia

Suits: Season 7

30/03/2018:

The Other Guys

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

The Collector

Nightcrawler

The China Hustle

31/03/2018:

Step Brothers

Labyrinth

Das Boot: Theatrical Cut

Whiplash

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

100 Men

The Lady in the Van

Kramer vs. Kramer

The Fifth Estate

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

God’s Own Country

Churchill

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

All Eyez on Me

Small Town Crime

Days We Stared at the Sun: Season 1

Wake Up: Season 1

Days We Stared at the Sun: Season 2

Wake Up: Season 2

A Touch of Green: Season 1

Original content (descriptions courtesy of Netflix):

Original series:

21 Thunder: Season 1

A team of under-21 soccer players in Montreal copes with triumphs and challenges on and off the field while chasing dreams of professional stardom.

Launch Date: March 1

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1

This documentary series follows the lives of teenage girls housed in a maximum security juvenile detention center.

Launch Date: March 2

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Ghost Wars: Season 1

Local outcast Roman Mercer must harness his repressed psychic powers to save his remote Alaskan town from paranormal forces.

Launch Date: March 2

Country of Origin: CA

Available for download: YES

Borderliner: Season 1

To protect his family, a police detective covers up a murder case. But when his partner suspects foul play, he is trapped in a dangerous game on duty.

Launch Date: March 6

Country of Origin: Norway

Available for download: YES

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2

Jessica grapples with more demons from her past as she hunts down the source of her powers and faces off with a mysterious killer.

Launch Date: March 8

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: NO

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1

Ordered to take down a villainous business leader who controls the city, a prosecutor gathers a team of men who may not be so clean themselves.

Launch Date: March 8

Country of Origin: KR

Available for download: YES

Love: Season 3

As Mickey and Gus take big leaps in their personal and professional lives, they struggle to keep their self-sabotaging impulses in check.

Launch Date: March 9

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.

Launch Date: March 9

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Nailed It: Season 1

Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

Launch Date: March 9

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1

A group of young people — including a chef, a snowboarder and an ice hockey player — gather in the Karuizawa woods while pursuing their dreams.

Launch Date: March 13

Country of Origin: JP

Available for download: YES

Edha: Season 1

Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant.

Launch Date: March 16

Country of Origin: Argentina

Original language: Spanish

Available for download: YES

On My Block: Season 1

This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles.

Launch Date: March 16

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

The Mechanism: Season 1

This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil.

Launch Date: March 23

Country of Origin: BR

Available for download: YES

The Defiant Ones: Limited Series

Director Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society”) traces the rise of music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine and chronicles their groundbreaking partnership.

Launch Date: March 23

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Alexa & Katie: Season 1

Alexa is battling cancer. But with her best friend, Katie, by her side, she’s also starting high school — and ready for whatever comes next.

Launch Date: March 23

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2

What turned Sheila undead? Has Joel boarded the crazy train? Are Eric and Abby just friends? The questions — like the bodies — are stacking up.

Launch Date: March 23

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2

Even more perilous predicaments, dastardly villains and brilliant inventions. The siblings return for a second season based on the series by Lemony Snicket.

Launch Date: March 30

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12

The Trailer Park Boys return to Sunnyvale Trailer Park, as Bubbles dives into his beer-brewing venture and Ricky and Julian try hard to go legit.

Launch Date: March 30

Country of Origin: CA

Available for download: YES

Weekly episodes:

Designated Survivor: Season 2

With the conspiracy more alarming than ever, a fiery lawyer joins President Kirkman’s staff and Agent Wells forms an alliance with a British spy.

Launch Date: March 1

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.

Launch Date: March 4 (weekly episodes every Sunday)

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Black Lightning: Season 1

A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.

Launch Date: March 6, 13, 20 (DAB)

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Riverdale: Season 2

If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

Launch Date: March 8, 15 (DAB)

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Dynasty: Season 1

With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children’s lives.

Launch Date: March 10 (DAB)

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 3

Launch Date: March 21

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Netflix Film

Les Affamés

As a zombie plague ravages their rural Quebec town, a scrappy band of survivors join forces to flee the infected hordes in this quiet thriller.

Launch Date: March 2

Country of Origin: Canada

Available for download: YES

The Outsider

An American soldier imprisoned in postwar Japan enters the dark world of the yakuza, adopting their way of life in repayment for his freedom.

Launch Date: March 9

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Annihilation

When her husband vanishes during a secret mission, biologist Lena joins an expedition into a mysterious region sealed off by the U.S. government.

Launch Date: March 12

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Benji

A determined dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a young boy and his sister stumble into some serious danger.

Launch Date: March 16

Country of Origin: US

Original Language: English

Available for download: NO

Game Over, Man!

In this action comedy, three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists.

Launch Date: March 23

Country of Origin: US

Original Language: English

Available for download: YES

Layla M.

In response to the repeated bigotry she faces, a Moroccan teen in Amsterdam tries to find a sense of belonging in the world of fundamentalist Islam.

Launch Date: March 23

Country of Origin: Netherlands

Original Language: Dutch

Available for download: YES

First Match

Hardened by years in foster care, a teenage girl from Brooklyn decides that wrestling boys is the only way back to her estranged father.

Launch Date: March 30

Country of Origin: US

Original Language: English

Available for download: YES

Happy Anniversary

A quirky couple spends their three year dating anniversary by looking back at their relationship and contemplating whether they should break up.

Launch Date: March 30

Country of Origin: US

Original Language: English

Available for download: NO

Original Comedy:

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

From Casino du Liban, Lebanese actor and comedian Adel Karam delivers earthy punchlines on kissing norms, colonoscopies and a porn star named Rocco.

Launch Date: March 1

Country of Origin: Lebanon

Original Language: Arabic

Available for download: YES

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja

An Argentine comedian espouses the values of feminism, speaking on topics like sex, language, abortion and why it’s OK to let a man buy you dinner.

Launch Date: March 2

Country of Origin: Chile

Original language: Spanish

Available for download: YES

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

A Chilean comedian fuses activism with irreverence for a stand-up set filled with jokes about misogyny, reproductive rights and respecting women.

Launch Date: March 2

Country of Origin: Argentina

Available for download: YES

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

In his first English-language stand-up special, French superstar Gad Elmaleh riffs on the perks, perils and bewildering quirks of life in the U.S.

Launch Date: March 6

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Ricky Gervais returns to the stage in London with a scathing special that touches on aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids and more.

Launch Date: March 13

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

The Standups: Season 2

Comedians Rachel Feinstein, Kyle Kinane, Joe List, Brent Morin, Aparna Nancherla and Gina Yashere take the stage in Season 2 of the showcase series.

Launch Date: March 20

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural

Launch Date: March 30

Country of Origin: Argentina

Original language: Spanish

Available for download: YES

Original documentary:

Flint Town: Season 1

This documentary series examines the state of law enforcement in America through the lens of the Flint, Michigan, police department.

Launch Date: March 2

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Ladies First

Born amid poverty and limited women’s rights in the village of Ratu, India, Deepika Kumari rose to become the No.1 female archer in the world at 18.

Launch Date: March 8

Country of Origin: IN

Available for download: YES

Take Your Pills

The use of prescription stimulants like Adderall as performance enhancing drugs is on the rise. What’s driving this trend?

Launch Date: March 16

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Wild Wild Country: Season 1

When a controversial cult leader builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal. A true story.

Launch Date: March 16

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Rapture: Season 1

Featuring an impressive collection of artists who have found worldwide success, this documentary series showcases hip-hop’s impact on global culture.

Launch Date: March 30

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Original series for kids:

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5

In an effort to take down the Galra, the Paladins enter into an uneasy alliance that could bring the peace they’ve long desired — or doom them.

Launch Date: March 2

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: Yes

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2

As Queen Poppy welcomes a new time of peace in Troll Village with parties, sports and holiday celebrations, Branch tries to be more fun-loving.

Launch Date: March 9

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

Every villain the Flex Fighters have defeated escapes from Rook Tower, and it’s up to our heroes to save Charter City.

Launch Date: March 9

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4

Exciting new adventures await Lucky and her friends on the frontier in a fourth season filled with fun and discovery.

Launch Date: March 16

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2

Bigger, faster and stronger than ever, the supercharged Dinotrux are back to take on new challenges, embrace adventure and meet new friends.

Launch Date: March 23

Country of Origin: US

Available for download: YES

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1

Four tech-savvy teens hone their skills as cyber-superheroes in a series of secret missions to save the world.

Launch Date: March 30

Country of Origin: CA

Available for download: YES

Anime

B: The Beginning: Season 1

In this anime series, scientists hope “new humans” will create universal peace, but they’re kidnapped by an evil group with very different plans.

Launch Date: March 2

Country of Origin: JP

Available for download: YES

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1

Two years after a calamity known as the Burst, high schooler Aiko learns that she may hold the key to what happened and sets off to save humanity.

Launch Date: March 9

Country of Origin: JP

Available for download: YES

Children of the Whales: Season 1

As a magic wielder, young archivist Chakuro knows his time is short, but everything changes when a girl from the outside appears on his island.

Launch Date: March 13

Country of Origin: JP

Available for download: YES

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1

After harnessing a demon sword to replace his missing arm, a young man named Gai fuses with the weapon to fight his enemies in this action fantasy.