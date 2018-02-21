As springtime officially begins in the UK, Netflix is releasing plenty of shows to get excited about.
However, for those who enjoy some spring cleaning, there’s not much ‘out with the old’ in March’s line-up. Instead, the focus is on follow ups to all our favourite television series of previous years.
For example, there’s a new entry to the ever-popular Marvel-Netflix TV series. Jessica Jones is back for a second series with Krysten Ritter at the helm once again. This time the reluctant superhero is on a mission to discover her origins. David Tennant returns in a guest-starring role as the nefarious Kilgrave. The series is one of the best-reviewed Marvel properties on Rotten Tomatoes so it’s sure to be a real treat to see Jessica Jones back in action.
On the theme of second series, there are also comebacks for Neil Patrick-Harris’ wickedly witty A Series Of Unfortunate Events and Drew Barrymore’s sunny zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet.
There’s also the brand new female-led sci-fi action drama, Annihilation which Verdict featured in our list of the most exciting films of 2018.
Over on the licensed content side of things there are a few gems (although admittedly they’re few and far between.)
For family entertainment, Disney’s newest adaption of The Jungle Book with Idris Elba, Bill Murray and Ben Kingsley providing the voice work for some of Rudyard Kipling’s most beloved animals. There’s also plenty of new Marvel flicks including Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, and Guardians Of The Galaxy.
For adults, there’s a few other gems to look out for. For starters, the 2015 horror instant-classic, The Witch. There are few recent horror movies that have shown such a unique tone or dedication to the form of horror.
There’s also the BAFTA-nominated and beautifully-rugged God’s Own Country, an LGBT-themed film that was described by many as a British Brokeback Mountain. The film was actually completed before the Brexit referendum, but due to the timing of its release and the themes encompassed, it has also been described as the first post-Brexit film.
Finally, the other must-watch of this month’s selection is the classic Dustin Hoffman-starring Kramer Vs. Kramer. While it’s a little dated now, the film really was a landmark piece of work when it was released in 1979. The film really changed the conversation around family law which had, up until then, usually favoured the mother in custody battles, regardless of the father’s involvement.
What’s coming to Netflix in March 2018?
W/C 26/02/2018:
01/03/2018:
- Once Upon a Time: Season 7
- Three Amigos
- Carrie
- The Expendables
- Rann
- Quigley Down Under
- Misery
- Aisha
- Downfall
- The Magdalene Sisters
- Milk
- Charlie Bartlett
- Date Movie
- Calvary
- Season of the Witch
- Chalet Girl
- Taal
- Pardes
- Species IV: The Awakening
- Laal Rang
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Mirrors
- The Ex
- Oddbods: Season 1
- Kazoops!: Season 2
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 1
- Saimdang, Memoir of Colors: Season 1
- Hondros
- Shubh Aarambh
- Love Beats Rhymes
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Season 1
- Something Huge
- Hell’s Kitchen: Season 14, 15, and 16
- Pocoyo: Season 3
- How Safe Is Your House?: Season 1
- Mary Portas: Secret Shopper: Season 3
- Love Your Garden: Season 3
- Big Dreams, Small Spaces: Season 2
- Bear Grylls’ Survival School: Season 1 and 2
- Fly Me to the Moon
- Kill Command
- Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- The Doll Life: Season 1
- I Am Incent: Season 1
- Fairground Attractions: Season 1
- I Am Incent: Season 2
- Beauty and the Beach: Season 1
- Again Kaserkode Kadherbai
- Bhoopadathil Illatha Oridam
- Cobra
- Da Thadiya
- Annayum Rasoolum
- Good Bad Ugly
- Asha Black
- Billa
- Ivan Maryadaraman
- Guppy
- Jacobinte Swargarajyam
- Alaipayuthe
- A Silent Voice
- khushi
- Issaq
- The Shaukeens
- Khalnayak
- Trimurti
- Pukar
- Company
- Boom
- Dum
- Insan
- Shararat
- Entry
- Welcome 2 Karachi
- The Plan
- Yaadein
- Pitaah
- Shakti: The Power
- Aitraaz
- Run
- Bewafaa
- Iqbal
- Y.M.I.: Yeh Mera India
- Teen Patti
- Hide & Seek
- Kyun! Ho Gaya Na
- Rang Rasiya
- Ishqedarriyaan
- Shaurya
- Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague
- Deathgrip
- Shorgul
- Alif
- Contract
- War Chhod Na Yaar
- Saat Uchakkey
- My Brother … Nikhil
- Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye
- Victory: From Ashes to Glory
- Dear Dad
- Shanghai
- Buddha in a Traffic Jam
- Land Gold Women
- I Am
- Tope: The Bait
- The Silence
- Shuddhi
- Samarppanam
- Kaakan
- The Silence
- Kanika
- Balu Mahi
- Bachelor Girls
- LA 92
- Kill Hitler! The Luck of the Devil
- Elles étaient en guerre 1939-1945
02/03/2018:
- The Brothers
- Gattaca
- Beyond: Season 2
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- Anti-Social
- Sex Tape
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest
- Havenhurst
03/03/2018:
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
- Whitney: Can I Be Me
04/03/2018:
- Secret in Their Eyes
W/C 05/03/2018:
05/03/2018:
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
- F the Prom
06/03/2018:
- iZombie: Season 4
07/03/2018:
- Tears of the Sun
- Bullet Head
08/03/2018:
- Midnight Special
09/03/2018:
- 2012
- Beyond: Season 2
- Casualties of War
- Meditation Park
10/03/2018:
- The Jungle Book
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
- Prueba de actitud
W/C 12/03/2018:
12/03/2018:
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
- Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
13/03/2018:
- iZombie: Season 4
15/03/2018:
- Steins;Gate
- Ok Kanmani
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
- Facing Ali
- Kadhaveedu
- Kili Poyi
- Lucky Star
- Neram
- rth 24 Kaatham
- London Bridge
- Njangalude veetile Athidhikal
- Ohm Shanthi Oshaana
- Lailaa O Lailaa
- Lord livingston 7000 Kandi
- Mili
- Maheshinte Prathikaram
- Jomonte Suviseshangal
- Karmegam
- King Liar
- Sthaniya Sambaad
- Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story
- Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation
- Martyrs of Marriage
- The Garfield Show: Season 1
- The Garfield Show: Season 2
- Act of Valor
- Mango Dreams
- Jag älskar dig: En skilsmässokomedi
16/03/2018:
- Grown Ups
- Beyond: Season 2
- Aquarius: Season 2
- Christine
17/03/2018:
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
18/03/2018:
- The Witch
W/C 19/03/2018:
19/03/2018:
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
- In Search of Fellini
20/03/2018:
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- iZombie: Season 4
- The Lovers and the Despot
22/03/2018:
- I Saw The Light
23/03/2018:
- The Code
- The House Bunny
- Beyond: Season 2
24/03/2018:
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
- Red Trees
- God of War
25/03/2018:
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
W/C 26/03/2018:
26/03/2018:
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
- 마녀사냥: Season 1
27/03/2018:
- Men on a Mission: 2017
- iZombie: Season 4
- Men on a Mission: 2018
- Prisoners
28/03/2018:
- The Villainess
- Bobby Sands: 66 Days
29/03/2018:
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Suits: Season 7
30/03/2018:
- The Other Guys
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Captain America: Civil War
- The Collector
- Nightcrawler
- The China Hustle
31/03/2018:
- Step Brothers
- Labyrinth
- Das Boot: Theatrical Cut
- Whiplash
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- 100 Men
- The Lady in the Van
- Kramer vs. Kramer
- The Fifth Estate
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- God’s Own Country
- Churchill
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- All Eyez on Me
- Small Town Crime
- Days We Stared at the Sun: Season 1
- Wake Up: Season 1
- Days We Stared at the Sun: Season 2
- Wake Up: Season 2
- A Touch of Green: Season 1
Original content (descriptions courtesy of Netflix):
Original series:
21 Thunder: Season 1
A team of under-21 soccer players in Montreal copes with triumphs and challenges on and off the field while chasing dreams of professional stardom.
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
- Launch Date: March 1
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1
This documentary series follows the lives of teenage girls housed in a maximum security juvenile detention center.
- Launch Date: March 2
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Ghost Wars: Season 1
Local outcast Roman Mercer must harness his repressed psychic powers to save his remote Alaskan town from paranormal forces.
- Launch Date: March 2
- Country of Origin: CA
- Available for download: YES
Borderliner: Season 1
To protect his family, a police detective covers up a murder case. But when his partner suspects foul play, he is trapped in a dangerous game on duty.
- Launch Date: March 6
- Country of Origin: Norway
- Available for download: YES
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2
Jessica grapples with more demons from her past as she hunts down the source of her powers and faces off with a mysterious killer.
- Launch Date: March 8
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: NO
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1
Ordered to take down a villainous business leader who controls the city, a prosecutor gathers a team of men who may not be so clean themselves.
- Launch Date: March 8
- Country of Origin: KR
- Available for download: YES
Love: Season 3
As Mickey and Gus take big leaps in their personal and professional lives, they struggle to keep their self-sabotaging impulses in check.
- Launch Date: March 9
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.
- Launch Date: March 9
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Nailed It: Season 1
Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.
- Launch Date: March 9
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1
A group of young people — including a chef, a snowboarder and an ice hockey player — gather in the Karuizawa woods while pursuing their dreams.
- Launch Date: March 13
- Country of Origin: JP
- Available for download: YES
Edha: Season 1
Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant.
- Launch Date: March 16
- Country of Origin: Argentina
- Original language: Spanish
- Available for download: YES
On My Block: Season 1
This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles.
- Launch Date: March 16
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
The Mechanism: Season 1
This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil.
- Launch Date: March 23
- Country of Origin: BR
- Available for download: YES
The Defiant Ones: Limited Series
Director Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society”) traces the rise of music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine and chronicles their groundbreaking partnership.
- Launch Date: March 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Alexa & Katie: Season 1
Alexa is battling cancer. But with her best friend, Katie, by her side, she’s also starting high school — and ready for whatever comes next.
- Launch Date: March 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2
What turned Sheila undead? Has Joel boarded the crazy train? Are Eric and Abby just friends? The questions — like the bodies — are stacking up.
- Launch Date: March 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2
Even more perilous predicaments, dastardly villains and brilliant inventions. The siblings return for a second season based on the series by Lemony Snicket.
- Launch Date: March 30
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12
The Trailer Park Boys return to Sunnyvale Trailer Park, as Bubbles dives into his beer-brewing venture and Ricky and Julian try hard to go legit.
- Launch Date: March 30
- Country of Origin: CA
- Available for download: YES
Weekly episodes:
Designated Survivor: Season 2
With the conspiracy more alarming than ever, a fiery lawyer joins President Kirkman’s staff and Agent Wells forms an alliance with a British spy.
- Launch Date: March 1
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show.
- Launch Date: March 4 (weekly episodes every Sunday)
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Black Lightning: Season 1
A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.
- Launch Date: March 6, 13, 20 (DAB)
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Riverdale: Season 2
If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.
- Launch Date: March 8, 15 (DAB)
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Dynasty: Season 1
With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children’s lives.
- Launch Date: March 10 (DAB)
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 3
- Launch Date: March 21
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Netflix Film
Les Affamés
As a zombie plague ravages their rural Quebec town, a scrappy band of survivors join forces to flee the infected hordes in this quiet thriller.
- Launch Date: March 2
- Country of Origin: Canada
- Available for download: YES
The Outsider
An American soldier imprisoned in postwar Japan enters the dark world of the yakuza, adopting their way of life in repayment for his freedom.
- Launch Date: March 9
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Annihilation
When her husband vanishes during a secret mission, biologist Lena joins an expedition into a mysterious region sealed off by the U.S. government.
- Launch Date: March 12
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Benji
A determined dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a young boy and his sister stumble into some serious danger.
- Launch Date: March 16
- Country of Origin: US
- Original Language: English
- Available for download: NO
Game Over, Man!
In this action comedy, three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists.
- Launch Date: March 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Original Language: English
- Available for download: YES
Layla M.
In response to the repeated bigotry she faces, a Moroccan teen in Amsterdam tries to find a sense of belonging in the world of fundamentalist Islam.
- Launch Date: March 23
- Country of Origin: Netherlands
- Original Language: Dutch
- Available for download: YES
First Match
Hardened by years in foster care, a teenage girl from Brooklyn decides that wrestling boys is the only way back to her estranged father.
- Launch Date: March 30
- Country of Origin: US
- Original Language: English
- Available for download: YES
Happy Anniversary
A quirky couple spends their three year dating anniversary by looking back at their relationship and contemplating whether they should break up.
- Launch Date: March 30
- Country of Origin: US
- Original Language: English
- Available for download: NO
Original Comedy:
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
From Casino du Liban, Lebanese actor and comedian Adel Karam delivers earthy punchlines on kissing norms, colonoscopies and a porn star named Rocco.
- Launch Date: March 1
- Country of Origin: Lebanon
- Original Language: Arabic
- Available for download: YES
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja
An Argentine comedian espouses the values of feminism, speaking on topics like sex, language, abortion and why it’s OK to let a man buy you dinner.
- Launch Date: March 2
- Country of Origin: Chile
- Original language: Spanish
- Available for download: YES
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial
A Chilean comedian fuses activism with irreverence for a stand-up set filled with jokes about misogyny, reproductive rights and respecting women.
- Launch Date: March 2
- Country of Origin: Argentina
- Available for download: YES
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
In his first English-language stand-up special, French superstar Gad Elmaleh riffs on the perks, perils and bewildering quirks of life in the U.S.
- Launch Date: March 6
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Ricky Gervais: Humanity
Ricky Gervais returns to the stage in London with a scathing special that touches on aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids and more.
- Launch Date: March 13
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
The Standups: Season 2
Comedians Rachel Feinstein, Kyle Kinane, Joe List, Brent Morin, Aparna Nancherla and Gina Yashere take the stage in Season 2 of the showcase series.
- Launch Date: March 20
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural
- Launch Date: March 30
- Country of Origin: Argentina
- Original language: Spanish
- Available for download: YES
Original documentary:
Flint Town: Season 1
This documentary series examines the state of law enforcement in America through the lens of the Flint, Michigan, police department.
- Launch Date: March 2
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Ladies First
Born amid poverty and limited women’s rights in the village of Ratu, India, Deepika Kumari rose to become the No.1 female archer in the world at 18.
- Launch Date: March 8
- Country of Origin: IN
- Available for download: YES
Take Your Pills
The use of prescription stimulants like Adderall as performance enhancing drugs is on the rise. What’s driving this trend?
- Launch Date: March 16
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Wild Wild Country: Season 1
When a controversial cult leader builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal. A true story.
- Launch Date: March 16
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Rapture: Season 1
Featuring an impressive collection of artists who have found worldwide success, this documentary series showcases hip-hop’s impact on global culture.
- Launch Date: March 30
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Original series for kids:
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5
In an effort to take down the Galra, the Paladins enter into an uneasy alliance that could bring the peace they’ve long desired — or doom them.
- Launch Date: March 2
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: Yes
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2
As Queen Poppy welcomes a new time of peace in Troll Village with parties, sports and holiday celebrations, Branch tries to be more fun-loving.
- Launch Date: March 9
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
Every villain the Flex Fighters have defeated escapes from Rook Tower, and it’s up to our heroes to save Charter City.
- Launch Date: March 9
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4
Exciting new adventures await Lucky and her friends on the frontier in a fourth season filled with fun and discovery.
- Launch Date: March 16
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2
Bigger, faster and stronger than ever, the supercharged Dinotrux are back to take on new challenges, embrace adventure and meet new friends.
- Launch Date: March 23
- Country of Origin: US
- Available for download: YES
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1
Four tech-savvy teens hone their skills as cyber-superheroes in a series of secret missions to save the world.
- Launch Date: March 30
- Country of Origin: CA
- Available for download: YES
Anime
B: The Beginning: Season 1
In this anime series, scientists hope “new humans” will create universal peace, but they’re kidnapped by an evil group with very different plans.
- Launch Date: March 2
- Country of Origin: JP
- Available for download: YES
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1
Two years after a calamity known as the Burst, high schooler Aiko learns that she may hold the key to what happened and sets off to save humanity.
- Launch Date: March 9
- Country of Origin: JP
- Available for download: YES
Children of the Whales: Season 1
As a magic wielder, young archivist Chakuro knows his time is short, but everything changes when a girl from the outside appears on his island.
- Launch Date: March 13
- Country of Origin: JP
- Available for download: YES
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1
After harnessing a demon sword to replace his missing arm, a young man named Gai fuses with the weapon to fight his enemies in this action fantasy.
- Launch Date: March 23
- Country of Origin: JP
- Available for download: YES