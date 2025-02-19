As per a February 14 2025 filing, WhatsApp’s open channels averaged 46.8 million monthly users in the latter half of 2024. Credit: Primakov/Shutterstock.

WhatsApp, a messaging service by Meta Platforms, has reached a significant user milestone that may subject it to stricter regulations under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

According to a February 14 2025 filing, WhatsApp’s open channels averaged approximately 46.8 million monthly users in the latter half of 2024, classifying it as a ‘Very Large Online Platform’, reported Bloomberg.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier has reportedly stated, “WhatsApp has published user numbers above the threshold for designation as a Very Large Online Platform under the Digital Services Act.”

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is intensifying its scrutiny of social media to regulate the influence of primarily American tech companies.

The DSA content moderation rulebook enforces stricter requirements on very large online platforms, defined as those with more than 45 million EU-based monthly active users.

However, users of WhatsApp’s core messaging feature are not counted towards this designation under the DSA. The commission must still decide if WhatsApp should be included in this more regulated tier.

Under the DSA, Very Large Online Platforms must conduct risk assessments on the spread of illegal or harmful content and implement a mitigation strategy.

Non-compliance can result in fines up to 6% of a company’s annual global sales.

A Meta spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, said Bloomberg.

In November 2024, India’s Competition Commission imposed a $25.4m fine on Meta for “abusing its dominant position.”

The watchdog instructed WhatsApp to cease sharing user data with other Meta-owned applications for non-service purposes for five years, following a probe into WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy.

In January 2025, the European Commission began re-evaluating its investigations into tech giants Apple, Google, and Meta.

This review includes cases initiated since March 2024 under the EU’s Digital Markets Act. This action follows US companies, including Meta, urging President-elect Donald Trump to contest enforcement by EU regulators.