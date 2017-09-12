Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

The Natural History Museum have revealed 13 of this year’s finalists in the running to win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 competition.

Each year, the museum calls on photographers around the world to submit snaps of animals in their natural habitats.

More than 50,000 budding photographers from 92 different countries have submitted their images in the hopes of having their work displayed at the Natural History Museum over the next year.

The London-based museum will now have to whittle the submissions down to the best 100 entries. A group of experts will then be brought in to select the winner of this year’s competition.

The winner will be selected ahead of the exhibition’s reopening, which is scheduled for October 17. It will then open to the public on October 20.

Last year’s competition saw Tim Laman take the top spot with Entwined lives, an incredible image of an orangutan up a tree, bagging himself £10,000.

Meanwhile a spooky silhouette of a crow up a tree claimed the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year prize.

This year’s exhibition will offer just as much splendor if the first 13 finalists are anything to go by.

Featuring hugging bears and a seahorse doing its part to tidy up the sea, click next to view the first 13 finalists for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 award: