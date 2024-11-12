AI legal assistants are becoming more common and more sophisticated with many law firms risking falling behind if they fail to invest in the technology. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, GenAI has started to profoundly impact multiple industries, and the legal profession is one of these white-collar sectors prone to disruption. Where there is data, there will be disruption. But will eventually AI replace lawyers?

To say that the law is a traditional business, is an understatement. Legal processes and conventions have been enshrined for hundreds of years in UK common law, and subsequently exported around the world. But legaltech startups like Harvey, Robin AI, Genie AI and Luminance, to name a few, are already impacting what was once thought to be a business sector immune to wholesale change.

Technology has traditionally been a hard sell for the legal industry. In a sector where a single wording error in a contract may have dire consequences, law firms have been wary of adopting technologies that could compromise data privacy and accuracy.

But a number of factors including increased remote working, changing client demands, and widespread adoption of AI have added greater pressure on law firms and legal departments to invest in technologies that could help them reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.

A 2024 survey by LexisNexis found that 43% of the 200 largest US law firms (Am Law 200) have a dedicated budget for investing in GenAI in 2024, and 90% of law firms and corporate respondents expect their investment in the technology to increase over the next five years. And according to GlobalData’s Legaltech Strategic Intelligence report, those law firms that do not invest in GenAI will be at a competitive disadvantage.

Legaltech will boost efficiency in routine tasks

The report notes that GenAI’s value lies in unlocking greater efficiencies in routine tasks such as document automation, as well as AI-driven legal research and predictive analytics. GlobalData analyst, Beyza Karakoy, says that legaltech, in its current form, is designed to complement, not replace, human expertise in the legal profession.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“It improves productivity by supporting lawyers facing higher workloads and limited resources, particularly by automating repetitive tasks such as research, contract review, and standardised document drafting. By handling these labour-intensive tasks, legaltech enables legal professionals to focus more on strategic and analytical work that requires human judgment and emotional intelligence,” says Karakoy.

And Karakoy dispels the idea, at least In the near to mid-term, that legaltech will undermine the need for trained legal professionals, especially for roles that demand complex decision-making. “The stakes are too high in the legal sector to rely entirely on technology to get the work done. Therefore, human oversight remains crucial to ensure accuracy, reliability, and ethical adherence,” says Beyza.

While law firms risk competitiveness by not investing early enough, venture capital funding in legaltech decreased in 2023 after a strong 2021 and 2022, reflecting a broader trend of venture funding deceleration across most sectors. The number of early-stage companies raising funding rounds has decreased as businesses focus on preserving cash and moving toward profitability, according to GlobalData.

Despite funding deceleration, UK legal editor startup, Genie AI, raised $17.8m (£13.3m) in Series A funding round in October, led by Google Ventures, and joined by Khosla Ventures (early investors in OpenAI), taking its total raised to over $20m (£15m). Such high-profile Big Tech backers signals investor confidence that the legal industry is about to change.

Genie AI’s agent is said to draft entirely personalised, professionally formatted and comprehensive 50+ page agreements across all major global jurisdictions, within minutes, replacing a manual process that would take weeks. Genie also has an open-source library of templates. Users can upload their own documents, use a template or review their generated contract using Genie’s risk review, which detects issues in documents, explains them, and suggests changes. According to the company, lawyers have rated the tool as 94% accurate. But is that enough?

Legaltech has a trust problem

Barriers to adoption for legaltech broadly all come down to trust. Trust that a legal AI assistant is not hallucinating and generating false results, trust that data privacy is assured and trust that there is enough transparency within the process to know when human oversight is required.

Trust works in two ways when it comes to legaltech, says Luminance CEO Eleanor Lightbody. “The first is you have to trust the agent’s ouput. And the way that you do that is by stopping it, and reviewing the AI’s chain of thought, to make sure that exactly what you would have done perfectly. The more times you review the actions it’s taken and get comfortable with it, the more you know you will just work automatically, not have to review it,” says Lightbody, who notes that trust is a two way process.

AI agents are only as good as the underlying data models that they are working alongside. “It’s really important when working with lawyers that the LLM that underpins their workflows is not a generalist large language model – that it’s been fine-tuned and specialised to legal contracts,” says Lightbody. Luminance’s proprietary LLM, has been exposed to over 150 million verified legal documents.

Lightbody explains how important it is that query answers are derived from an understanding of what sits at the core of legal contracts and the problems that may arise.

“And it’s also really important that when you’re building a proprietary system and you’re working in the legal sphere, that the AI is smart enough to know when it doesn’t know the answer,” says Lightbody referring to hallucinations that continue to plague GenAI development across the board.

In October, Luminance, launched its Agent Lumi GenAI product which combines its domain-specific legal LLM with AI tools and memory to create an active agent – an AI system that performs tasks and makes decisions without the need for human oversight.

For a GenAI agent to flag the need for human oversight is critical. “And that won’t happen if you haven’t built your own large language model that has been exposed to hundreds of millions of legal contracts,” warns Lightbody. General models have been trained to provide answer that sounds plausible at all costs.

On the question of whether AI will replace lawyers or simply be an efficiency boot for the legal professional, Lightbody is in the camp of AI helping drive efficiency.

“Our agent can automate some processes, and it can augment a lot of the work that’s left over. The work that AI is automating is low value, high volume work that lawyers, quite frankly, shouldn’t be spending their time doing. It’s boring, it’s monotonous,” says Lightbody.

And what of the legal career and skills pipeline? “If you ask anyone five years into their career whether they learned much or enjoyed reviewing an NDA, they will look at you and laugh,” she says.

Though no one really knows the long-term impact of AI on the legal profession, or any other for that matter, the consensus seems to be that AI will automate for greater efficiency but it will not automate humans out of the process — just yet.