Brian is the editor of Leasing Life. You can reach him at brian.cantwell@verdict.co.uk

If MPs vote for an extension to Brexit then the date is likely to be 28 June 2019, William Hague told the UK leasing industry in London last night.

Former Leader of the Conservative Party and member of the House of Lords addressed over 1500 members of the Finance & Leasing Association Annual Dinner in Park Lane, London, over the potential outcomes of the Brexit scenario currently unfolding in Parliament.

Yesterday Theresa May told MPs in Parliament that if they rejected her deal again next month at a vote on 12 March, then they would be able to vote on 14 March on an extension to leaving the EU.

Whilst stressing that it was not information, should there be a vote in favour of an extension, “You heard it here first; the 28 June will be a likely date” Hague told the crowd.

Any extension would have to be accepted by the EU before being granted.

William Hague served as Leader of the Conservative Party and as Foreign Secretary, concluding his career First Secretary of State and Leader of the House of Commons in 2015.

He was made a life peer in 2015.

In a wide-ranging speech, he covered the satires of civil service life, his experiences of minority political parties and thanked the leasing market for its continued contribution to the British economy, which continued to grow in 2018.

Figures released by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) showed that asset finance business hit £32.57bn last year, a 3% rise on 2017’s figure.

Asset finance new business (primarily leasing and hire purchase) grew in December by 7% to £2.78bn compared with the same month in 2017.

In 2018, political journalist Robert Peston addressed the FLA dinner.

In 2017, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling addressed members of the FLA after ten years since the financial crash.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Darling, who oversaw the government response to the credit crunch between 2007-2010.

“We, as a nation, have bought a ticket to a very uncertain destination and we need to understand the differing points of view on both sides of the channel,” said Darling at the time.