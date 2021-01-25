German delivery drone company Wingcopter has secured $22m in Series A funding to “strengthen its leadership in drone-based logistics”.

Founded in 2017, the unmanned drone company manufactures drones for both commercial and humanitarian applications, with its drone model, the Wingcopter 178 Heavy Lift, able to cover a distance of 120km.

Wingcopter is particularly focused on medical-related deliveries and the delivery of food parcels. Last year it took part in a trial to deliver Covid-19 testing kits on the Isle of Mull, Scotland.

The company recently launched a long-term Covid-19 response project in Malawi, Africa. Named Drone + Data Aid, the project aims to improve healthcare supply chains and train local young people in drone operations.

The funding round was led by Xplorer Capital and Futury Regio Growth Fund. Futury Ventures and Hessen Kapital III also participated.

Wingcopter will use the funds to develop the next generation of its aircraft as well as expanding its drone-delivery-as-a-service offerings.

The funds will also be used in the setup of a partially automated serial production at Wingcopter’s new headquarters in Weiterstadt, Germany in order to ramp up production. The company also plans to open a new facility in the US.

Tom Plümmer, CEO of Wingcopter, comments:

“Our team is driven by tackling the world’s challenges through scalable innovations. This chapter of our journey is dedicated to setting up logistical highways in the sky that leapfrog traditional means of transportation. Poor infrastructure has always been a barrier, especially for healthcare provision, impacting billions of lives – a situation further exacerbated by COVID-19. With the support and powerful networks of our investors we are taking a huge step closer to fulfilling our vision of creating efficient and sustainable drone solutions that improve and save lives everywhere.”

Last year, Wingcopter was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

According to data from research company Global Data, there were 210 venture financing deals in the drone industry in 2020.

Read More: Could the coronavirus pandemic see drone deliveries take off?