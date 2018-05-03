Shoshana is a Verdict reporter covering global business, economics, and finance. She can be reached at shoshana.kedem@verdict.co.uk

World Press Freedom day — created to celebrate the achievements of the free press — is an opportunity to reflect on the economic benefits of a free media.

A free press bridges the information gap between people and government, holding governments accountable and promoting justice and democracy.

Verdict has compared the GDP per capita of 191 countries around the world to their World Press Freedom Index ranking in 2018 — compiled by Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF) — to see whether a free press and economic prosperity go hand-in-hand.

Scroll down for full press freedom ranking

The five countries with the highest GDP per capita in the world all ranked in the top 20 for their open press.

Norway and Switzerland, two of the top five countries for media independence, also rank in the top five countries with the highest per capita income.

Norway ranked number one on the press freedom index, and came fifth for GDP per capita.

The small country of Luxembourg, which enjoys the highest GDP per capita of any country in the world at $105,803 per head, comes 17th in terms of press freedom.

Almost all of the top ten highest GDP per capita states ranked in the top 20 for a free press.

The exceptions were oil-rich Qatar and the city state of Singapore, with some of the most draconian press laws in the world, despite their large economies.

One of the six Gulf monarchies, Qatar ranks 125th on the press freedom index, while Singapore trails in at 151st.

RSF analysts said:

The Middle East’s countries are yet again at the bottom of RSF’s World Press Freedom Index. Armed conflicts, terrorism charges against independent journalists and media, and growing online surveillance and censorship make reporting extremely dangerous for the region’s journalists. 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

In relation to Singapore RSF said:

The Chinese model of state-controlled news and information is being copied in other Asian countries, especially Vietnam and Cambodia. North Asia’s democracies are struggling to establish themselves as alternative models. Violence against journalists is increasingly worrying in Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and the Philippines.

The World Press Freedom Index measures 180 countries according to the level of freedom available to journalists based on evaluations of pluralism, independent media, media law and safety of journalists in each country. The GDP per capita data used is courtesy of the International Monetary Fund.

Rank Ranked by GDP per capita 2017 (IMF) GDP per capita ($) Press freedom ranking 1 Luxembourg 105,803 17 2 Switzerland 80,591 5 3 Norway 74,941 1 4 Ireland 70,638 16 5 Iceland 70,332 13 6 Qatar 60,804 125 7 United States 59,501 45 8 Singapore 57,713 151 9 Denmark 56,444 9 10 Australia 55,707 19 11 Sweden 53,218 2 12 Netherlands 48,346 3 13 Austria 47,290 11 14 Hong Kong SAR 46,109 70 15 Finland 46,017 4 16 Canada 45,077 18 17 Germany 44,550 15 18 Belgium 43,582 7 19 New Zealand 41,593 8 20 Israel 40,258 87 21 France 39,869 33 22 United Kingdom 39,735 40 23 Japan 38,440 67 24 United Arab Emirates 37,226 128 25 Italy 31,984 46 26 Korea, Republic of 29,891 43 27 Brunei Darussalam 29,712 153 28 Spain 28,359 31 29 Kuwait 27,319 105 30 Malta 27,250 65 31 Cyprus 24,976 25 32 Taiwan Province of China 24,577 42 33 Bahrain 24,029 166 34 Slovenia 23,654 32 35 Portugal 21,161 14 36 Saudi Arabia 21,120 169 37 Czech Republic 20,152 34 38 Estonia 19,840 12 39 Greece 18,637 74 40 Oman 17,973 127 41 Slovak Republic 17,664 27 42 Lithuania 16,730 36 43 Uruguay 16,722 20 44 Antigua and Barbuda 16,702 39 45 Trinidad and Tobago 15,769 39 46 Seychelles 15,686 85 47 Latvia 15,547 24 48 Hungary 15,531 73 49 Panama 15,089 91 50 Chile 15,070 38 51 Argentina 14,467 52 52 Poland 13823 58 53 Croatia 13,138 69 54 Equatorial Guinea 12,727 171 55 Maldives 12,527 120 56 Costa Rica 11,685 10 57 Lebanon 11,409 100 58 Romania 10,757 44 59 Russian Federation 10,608 148 60 Turkey 10,512 157 61 Brazil 9,895 102 62 Malaysia 9,813 145 63 Mauritius 9,794 56 64 Mexico 9,304 147 65 Kazakhstan 8,841 158 66 China, People’s Republic of 8,643 176 67 Bulgaria 8,064 111 68 Gabon 7,972 108 69 Botswana 7,877 48 70 Montenegro 7,647 103 71 Dominican Republic 7,375 59 72 Peru 6,762 88 73 Venezuela 6,684 143 74 Turkmenistan 6,643 178 75 Thailand 6,591 140 76 Colombia 6,273 130 77 South Africa 6,180 28 78 Ecuador 6,098 92 79 Serbia 5,899 76 80 Belarus 5,760 155 81 Suriname 5,746 21 82 Fiji 5,740 57 83 Jordan 5,678 132 84 FYR Macedonia 5,474 109 85 Namibia 5,413 26 86 Iran 5,305 164 87 Bosnia and Herzegovina 5,149 62 88 Iraq 5,088 160 89 Jamaica 5,048 6 90 Libya 4,859 162 91 Belize 4,806 47 92 Guyana 4,710 55 93 Albania 4,583 75 94 Guatemala 4,472 116 95 Angola 4,408 121 96 El Salvador 4,400 66 97 Algeria 4,292 136 98 Paraguay 4,260 107 99 Samoa 4,253 22 100 Tonga 4,177 51 101 Azerbaijan 4,141 163 102 Georgia 4,099 61 103 Sri Lanka 4,085 131 104 Swaziland 3,915 152 105 Kosovo 3,880 78 106 Indonesia 3,876 124 107 Armenia 3,861 80 108 Mongolia 3,640 71 109 Tunisia 3,496 97 110 Bolivia 3,353 110 111 Cabo Verde 3,238 29 112 Morocco 3,151 135 113 Philippines 2,976 133 114 Bhutan 2,903 94 115 Papua New Guinea 2,861 53 116 Honduras 2,766 141 117 Ukraine 2,583 101 118 Egypt 2,501 161 119 Vietnam 2,354 175 120 Moldova 2,280 81 121 Nicaragua 2,207 90 122 Timor-Leste 2,104 95 123 Nigeria 1,994 119 124 Djibouti 1,989 173 125 India 1,983 138 126 Congo, Republic of 1,958 114 127 Kenya 1,702 96 128 Ghana 1,663 23 129 Côte d’Ivoire 1,617 82 130 Bangladesh 1602 146 131 Pakistan 1,541 139 132 Uzbekistan 1,491 165 133 Zambia 1,480 113 134 Sudan 1,428 174 135 Lesotho 1,425 68 136 Cameroon 1,401 129 137 Cambodia 1,390 142 138 Mauritania 1,318 72 139 Myanmar 1,264 137 140 Zimbabwe 1,176 126 141 Kyrgyz Republic 1,144 162 142 Senegal 1,038 50 143 Tanzania 1,034 93 144 Eritrea 980 179 145 Ethiopia 873 150 146 Nepal 834 106 147 Benin 830 84 148 Tajikistan 824 149 149 Mali 811 115 150 Chad 810 123 151 Guinea-Bissau 794 83 152 Comoros 788 49 153 Haiti 784 60 154 Rwanda 772 156 155 Guinea 749 171 156 Liberia 729 89 157 Uganda 699 117 158 Burkina Faso 664 41 159 Togo 611 86 160 Afghanistan 588 118 161 Yemen 551 167 162 Sierra Leone 491 79 163 Gambia, The 480 122 164 Congo, Dem. Rep. of the 478 154 165 Madagascar 448 54 166 Niger 440 63 167 Mozambique 429 99 168 Central African Republic 387 112 169 Malawi 324 64 170 Burundi 312 159 171 South Sudan, Republic of 228 144 172 Syria No data 177

None of the 15 former Soviet states were among the top 40 fastest growing economies of the last year, while 67% of countries that were part of the Soviet bloc fell into the bottom 100 countries for lowest GDP per capital, out of 191 states.

Around two-thirds of former Soviet countries ranked near or below 150 on the press freedom index.

The two countries with the some of the lowest GDP in the bloc were Uzbekistan and authoritarian Tajikistan who ranked 165 and 149 for their respective press freedoms.

RSF said:

The Soviet region’s overall indicator has sunk almost as low as that of Middle East/North Africa, the region that is last in the ranking by region.

Bucking the trend, Turkey boasted a 7.4% GDP growth rate in 2017 while in the same year leading global declines in press freedom.

Media crackdowns by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan caused the country to fall two places as the number of jailed journalists hit a historic high for the second year running.

Peter Leeson, who has researched the patterns of media freedom and economic development for decades, thinks that if governments own or control the media, it can damage economic growth.

He told Verdict:

We find that outlet ownership is important, but not the only or most significant determinant of media manipulation. Additionally, we find that media manipulation has a deleterious effect on information credibility that destroys the possibility for economic reform and improved economic performance. Although an independent media is not sufficient to create prosperity, our analysis, which supports the work of others, suggests that it is necessary. Economies flourish when government is checked, and government is checked by press freedom. To improve wealth, health, and liberty, get government out of the business of producing, subsidizing, and regulating media.

Click to enlarge

The Trump effect

The 2018 World Press Freedom Index warned of growing animosity towards the mainstream media around the world and this trend of hostility extended to countries traditionally committed to a free press.

Under President Donald Trump the US has fallen in the freedom charts. Trump has branded journalists as “enemies of the people” and accused them of spreading “fake news”.

According to the 2018 RSF report:

The US, the country of the first amendment, has fallen again in the Index under Donald Trump, this time two places to 45th.

Yet amidst Trump’s sustained attacks on the media on Twitter and elsewhere, the US economy is flourishing. US employment is falling, sinking to 4.1% in December, which is close to one of its lowest recorded level of 3.9% in 2001.

At the same time the US economy is growing, and the stock market is having a record run.

The US economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the latest US Commerce Department figures.

GDP per capita tells a similar story — growing 2.6% year-on-year in December 2017.