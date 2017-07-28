GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Myanmar is the world’s fastest mobile subscription market and the only market among the fastest growing not in Africa and the Middle East.

Between 2014 and 2017 mobile subscribers in the country grew by 68.5 percent, four times Niger’s 16.4 percent during the same period.

With mobile subscription rates in Myanmar expected to hit 100 percent this year, growth will now slow, to a more modest 4.9 percent over the 2017-2022 period — possible because people often own two phones.

It’s growth is due to the liberalisation of the sector in 2014 and the arrival of companies Telenor and Ooredoo to the country.

Not only are the growth rates high, but so too are the volumes.

Myanmar’s 48.3m subscriber additions between 2013 and 2017 rank fifth to India’s 300m, China’s 123m, the US’ 85m and Indonesia’s 72m mobile subscriber additions during the same time period.