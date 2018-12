Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

2018 has been a big year for film, with Marvel dominating the list of high grossing movies. However, while superheroes kept cinema alive, horror had a nightmare of a year, with all of the top three worst movies of 2018 falling in that category.

If you’ve already worked your way through the 51 best films of 2018, then why not get stuck into the 51 worst? While many of the movies on this list will leave you struggling to keep your eyes open, there are surely a few laughs at be had too.

Verdict has researched every film released in 2018, using audience and critic scores from film review website Rotten Tomatoes to pick out the best.

Only films that grossed more than $3m internationally have been included in this list, so indie film fans may be disappointed. However, this list provides a decent blend of genres and budgets, so there is surely something for everyone.

Box office results and scores were correct in mid-December, but are subject to change.

The 51 worst movies of 2018 according to audiences and critics

1. Slender Man

Genre: Horror

Box office: ($m): 51.7

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 7/100 20/100 13.5/100

2. Monster Family

Genre: Horror-comedy

Box office: ($m): 26.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 10/100 25/100 17.5/100

3. Truth or Dare

Genre: Horror

Box office: ($m): 94.8

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 15/100 22/100 18.5/100

4. Action Point

Genre: Adventure

Box office: ($m): 5.1

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 14/100 28/100 21/100

5. Show Dogs

Genre: Comedy

Box office: ($m): 39.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 14/100 28/100 21/100

6. Billionaire Boys Club

Genre: Crime

Box office: ($m): 2.1

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 8/100 38/100 23/100

7. Winchester

Genre: Thriller

Box office: ($m): 41.3

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 14/100 34/100 24/100

8. The Possession of Hannah Grace

Genre: Horror

Box office: ($m): 24.3

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 14/100 34/100 24/100

9. Fifty Shades Freed



Genre: Romance

Box office: ($m): 371.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 11/100 38/100 24.5/100

10. Gotti



Genre: Drama

Box office: ($m): 4.3

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 0/100 49/100 24.5/100

11. Breaking In



Genre: Thriller

Box office: ($m): 51.1

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 26/100 33/100 29.5/100

12. Nobody’s Fool



Genre: Comedy

Box office: ($m): 33.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 22/100 39/100 30.5/100

13. Robin Hood



Genre: Action & adventure

Box office: ($m): 66.9

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 16/100 46/100 31/100

14. Sherlock Gnomes



Genre: Action & adventure

Box office: ($m): 90.3

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 27/100 36/100 31.5/100

15. The 15:17 to Paris



Genre: Drama

Box office: ($m): 57.1

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 24/100 39/100 31.5/100

16. 7 Days in Entebbe



Genre: Crime

Box office: ($m): 8.7

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 24/100 39/100 31.5/100

17. The Nun



Genre: Horror

Box office: ($m): 365.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 26/100 38/100 32/100

18. The Cloverfield Paradox



Genre: Sci Fi

Box office: ($m): 45

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 26/100 38/100 32/100

19. The Happytime Murders



Genre: Action

Box office: ($m): 27.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 23/100 41/100 32/100

20. God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness



Genre: Drama

Box office: ($m): 7.3

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 12/100 53/100 32.5/100

21. I Feel Pretty



Genre: Comedy

Box office: ($m): 94.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 34/100 34/100 34/100

22. Mile 22



Genre: Action

Box office: ($m): 27.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 23/100 41/100 34/100

23. Tyler Perry’s Acrimony



Genre: Thriller

Box office: ($m): 46.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 19/100 50/100 34.5/100

24. The Hurricane Heist



Genre: Action

Box office: ($m): 31

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 45/100 24/100 34.5/100

25. A Wrinkle in Time



Genre: Sci Fi

Box office: ($m): 132.7

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 42/100 28/100 35/100

26. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms



Genre: Adventure

Box office: ($m): 152.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 34/100 37/100 35.5/100

27. The Predator



Genre: Action

Box office: ($m): 160.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 33/100 39/100 36/100

28. Night School



Genre: Comedy

Box office: ($m): 102.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 29/100 44/100 36.5/100

29. Midnight Sun



Genre: Drama

Box office: ($m): 27.4

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 21/100 52/100 36.5/100

30. Traffik



Genre: Thriller

Box office: ($m): 9.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 24/100 49/100 36.5/100

31. Down a Dark Hall



Genre: Horror

Box office: ($m): 2.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 50/100 23/100 36.5/100

32. The Strangers: Prey at Night



Genre: Horror

Box office: ($m): 30

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 40/100 36/100 38/100

33. Life of the Party



Genre: Comedy

Box office: ($m): 65.7

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 37/100 40/100 38.5/100

34. Gringo



Genre: Crime-comedy

Box office: ($m): 11

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 38/100 39/100 38.5/100

35. Samson



Genre: Action

Box office: ($m): 4.8

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 25/100 54/100 39.5/100

36. Overboard



Genre: Comedy

Box office: ($m): 91.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 25/100 57/100 41/100

37. The Girl in the Spider’s Web



Genre: Crime

Box office: ($m): 33.9

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 40/100 42/100 41/100

38. The First Purge



Genre: Horror

Box office: ($m): 136.3

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 54/100 29/100 41.5/100

39. Mortal Engines



Genre: Adventure

Box office: ($m): 19.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 30/100 54/100 42/100

40. Pacific Rim Uprising



Genre: Sci Fi

Box office: ($m): 290.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 44/100 41/100 42.5/100

41. Hell Fest



Genre: Horror

Box office: ($m): 17.5

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 40/100 45/100 42.5/100

42. Peppermint



Genre: Action

Box office: ($m): 51.2

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 11/100 75/100 43/100

43. Insidious: The Last Key



Genre: Horror

Box office: ($m): 167.7

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 32/100 55/100 43.5/100

44. Kin



Genre: Sci Fi

Box office: ($m): 10

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 30/100 57/100 43.5/100

45. A.X.L



Genre: Sci Fi

Box office: ($m): 8.1

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 25/100 62/100 43.5/100

46. Hotel Artemis



Genre: Thriller

Box office: ($m): 12.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 57/100 33/100 45/100

47. Death Wish

Genre: Action

Box office: ($m): 48.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 17/100 74/100 45.5/100

48. The Darkest Minds

Genre: Sci Fi

Box office: ($m): 41.1

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 17/100 74/100 45.5/100

49. Life Itself

Genre: Drama

Box office: ($m): 5.6

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 12/100 79/100 45.5/100

50. The Meg

Genre: Action

Box office: ($m): 527.8

Critic score: Audience score: Average score: 46/100 46/100 46/100

51. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween



Genre: Horror (kids)

Box office: ($m): 92.5