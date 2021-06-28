XCaaS = UCaaS + CCaaS

On the surface, this equation may resemble Algebra, Trigonometry or an amalgam of the two. But you won’t spot it in any mathematics textbook.

Instead, this summation depicts an alchemy that has arisen from the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has driven much higher usage of UCaaS (i.e. Unified Communications as-a-Service) and CCaaS (i.e. Contact Center as-a-Service) solutions which in turn has created a hyper-focus on employee communication and collaboration as well as serving customers.

In combining UCaaS and CCaaS, XCaaS (i.e. Customer Experience as-a-Service) is an acknowledgement that every employee ultimately serves the customer, both those who are customer facing and those who are not, and facilitates communication and collaboration between those two universes to optimize the customer experience.

Demand for UCaaS has soared

When the pandemic hit, companies found themselves scrambling to maintain communication and collaboration for an entirely remote workforce. Consequently, demand for UCaaS soared. As the pandemic wore on, in-person engagement with companies became treacherous if not impossible and thus utilization of contact centers increased.

As contact centers have become more important, they are slowly transforming into ‘omni-channel’ centers where agents access a holistic view of a customer’s interaction history across channels. With contact centers suddenly very much in vogue, the popularity of CCaaS has spiked.

XCaaS is organization-wide

Contact centers are central to a development in the emergence of XCaaS that stands out among the rest. Specifically, the contact center’s span of influence has spread beyond customer service agents to include other teams with a stake in customer satisfaction such as sales and marketing. This phenomenon reflects the chief tenet of XCaaS – that ultimately, employees from all parts of an organization jointly drive the customer experience.

While the term “Customer Experience as-a-Service” sounds like a gimmick, the underlying principle is anything but.

The Covid-19 pandemic drove much more rapid development and adoption of cloud-based communication, collaboration, and customer service technology than if it had never occurred. With the hybrid work environment emerging as the ‘new normal’, these technologies will remain firmly entrenched.