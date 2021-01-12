Nearly one in 10 job vacancies in Yorkshire and the Humber are for tech-related roles, according to research by entrepreneur network Tech Nation and job search engine Adzuna.

There are currently 3,781 open IT jobs against a backdrop of 41,356 open vacancies across all industries in the Yorkshire, UK, region.

Growing demand for skilled IT workers has driven up the average salary of tech roles, which come with an average remuneration of £45,013 compared to a £32,012 average for all jobs across the region.

Leeds has 809 open IT-related job vacancies, the most in Yorkshire and Humber. Software company Premier IT, commercial property agents Sanderson Weatherall and risk intelligence firm Crisp are the top hiring companies in the city.

Leeds’s thriving tech ecosystem has pushed average tech salaries above the Yorkshire and Humber region average to £50,447. High demand for software skills has increased software consultant salaries to an average of £68,878 in Leeds.

According to Tech Nation and Adzuna’s figures, there are 333 startups and scale-ups based in Leeds.

The city – the third-biggest in the country – has benefited from a rich talent flow from the University of Leeds, with 39% of its 38,900 graduates choosing STEM-related degrees.

“Tech workers across the Yorkshire region have their pick of high-paying tech jobs, whether it’s STEM graduates from the universities or experienced talent looking for challenging work at a new startup or scaleup,” said Andrew Hunter, co-founder at Adzuna.

“As the UK continues to grapple with the effects of coronavirus, access to resources and skilled staff will be crucial for these businesses in the next 12 months.”

Tech startups in Leeds received a boost in 2019 when the university launched its Nexus innovation hub. The £40m enterprise centre is home to many young but fast-growing companies, including Vet AI, which uses artificial intelligence to bring down vet bills.

Paul Hallett, co-founder and CEO of Vet AI, said: “Leeds will always be the home of Vet AI. It has an amazing ecosystem and the talent pool is unrivalled, not to mention the support and partnerships we’ve built throughout the city, including the University of Leeds and Elmwood Design agency to name a few.

“Our aim at Vet AI is to build a brilliant British business that improves animal welfare by supporting the lives of pets and owners throughout the world.”

Yorkshire tech jobs benefit from record investment

Capital investment in the region has further boosted the area’s appeal as a tech hub. In 2020, tech companies based in Yorkshire and the Humber raised a record £159m, up from the previous high of £142m raised in 2018.

Tech Nation research shows that in 2019 tech companies in Yorkshire and Humber brought in a combined £4bn in revenue.

Dr George Windsor, head of insights at Tech Nation said: “Tech companies in Yorkshire have reported one of their strongest years so far in 2020. Entrepreneurs across the region have benefited from specialist investment and the establishment of strong local networks, which have all contributed to a flourishing tech cluster.”

The Covid-19 pandemic appears to be accelerating the shift of tech roles away from London as companies embrace remote working and enjoy cheaper operational costs outside the capital.

Tech salaries in Cambridge are now among the highest in the UK, while Manchester and Bristol have also seen strong tech sector growth.

