Zoom has been portraying itself as a facilitator of communication and collaboration within and between organisations to increase productivity. In support of that positioning, the company has just introduced a wide host of features spanning Zoom Workplace, Zoom Phone, and Zoom CX that meaningfully expand its agentic AI platform. At the heart lies workflow automation embedded into meetings, calls, chat, and contact centre interactions so that conversations trigger action across an enterprise’s systems. Other significant examples are custom, no-code AI agents that can act across third-party tools such as Salesforce, Slack, and ServiceNow; AI canvases including Zoom AI Docs, AI Sheets, and AI Slides that enable users to convert meeting conversations into documents, data analysis, and presentation content; and Zoom Revenue Accelerator enhancements including real-time, AI-driven coaching during sales calls and the ability for sales managers to run analysis across calls and deals using natural-language.

The bulk of the new capabilities reflects a trend in the sphere of team collaboration and communication. Specifically, AI is moving from use in silos to being leveraged on a far grander scale – across vendor platforms, tying parts of organisations, and linking organisations with external partners, suppliers, and the like. AI is serving as connective tissue, threading sections of vendor platforms such as meetings, chat, and calling; establishing links between those platforms and third-party applications used in various parts of the business, such as Salesforce; and integrating platforms from different vendors, making things possible, such as joining a Zoom meeting with an external partner from a Cisco Webex device.

The unifying theme among these scenarios is the distribution and exchange of data regarding operations, customers, suppliers, partners, and similar groups. AI bots or agents often act on that data, performing tasks and orchestrating workflows. These bots or agents are increasingly proliferating within a given environment, often created with relative ease by non-developers using low-code or no-code tools.

Despite the promise of these agentic tools, the expanding reach of AI comes with a potentially heavy price. Compliance, confidentiality, and security issues, among others, flourish when platforms are intra- and inter-connected with data flowing across boundaries and AI agents manipulating and disseminating that data. Vendors have made assurances regarding the integrity of their platforms, but there remains a sense that these issues have not been adequately addressed. Vendors need to take a much deeper look.

Considered in their entirety, Zoom’s new capabilities extend a transformation that has been taking place at the company over recent years. Zoom ignited a corporate renaissance with the October 2023 introduction of Zoom AI Companion, a digital assistant that leveraged GenAI to extend everyday capabilities such as generating action items and meeting summaries. In 2024, Zoom AI Companion 2.0 was introduced, which surfaced information across the Zoom platform, allowing users to take definitive action. AI Companion 3.0, launched in November 2025, brought agentic AI capabilities that work across the Zoom platform as well as compatible third-party integrations.

In broadening its platform with agentic AI, this latest round of enhancements furthers Zoom’s transformation. All vendors in the team collaboration and contact centre space are engaged in an ‘arms race’ of sorts, stockpiling AI features – especially agentic AI features – onto their respective platforms in rapid fashion. Zoom has done an admirable job of staying competitive against its aggressive rivals.