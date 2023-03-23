ZTE, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s ZTE Partner Ecosystem Profile, the networking, others, and consulting services categories account for 84.7% of the total 56 partner engagements, as of February 2022. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

ZTE provides telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet. The company designs, develops, produces, distributes, and installs a range of telecommunication systems and infrastructure. It provides wireless communications, optical transmission, data communication, mobile core network, and IP multimedia subsystem. The company also offers smartphones, telecom power system, UPS, infrastructure, and renewable energy products. Its service portfolio includes consulting, integration, customer support, device support, mobile payment solutions, 5G services, digital operations, digital network deployment, superb network construction. It offers cloud computing products and services for the finance, transportation, government, education, and energy sectors. The company offers products and services for telecom operators across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. ZTE is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

As depicted in the chart above, ZTE's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across Asia-Pacific, which accounted for 42.9% of their overall partner engagements, followed by North America with a share of 21.4%, according to GlobalData's report.

Communications/service provider, media, and retail emerged as the top three industry verticals, that ZTE is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 11.4% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with financial markets leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 2.5%.

The table below covers prominent partners of ZTE based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of ZTE's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Partner Network Database tracks partner ecosystem of IT vendors. The database offers granular details on official partners of the IT vendors spread across the geographies. This analysis considers only partners details that are sourced from company website, press releases, CXO commentary from the publicly available sources and excludes all terminated and rumoured partner deals.