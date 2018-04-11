Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Mark Zuckerberg prepares to face second grilling by US law makers

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will today appear before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee to talk about Facebook’s use and protection of user data.

Yesterday Zuckerberg give a marathon five-hour performance in front of US law makers, sending Facebook shares up almost 5% by the US close and adding $3 billion to Zuckerberg’s personal fortune.

Zuckerberg answered questions from the Senate commerce and judiciary committees on privacy, data mining, regulations, and data consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The Facebook share price has been heavily-hit by the Cambridge Analytic scandal which has wiped some $100 billion dollars from its market value since the beginning of the year.

North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly holds its annual meeting

North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly is today holding its annual meeting.

The country’s Supreme People’s Assembly — nominally North Korea’s highest state institution — is being closely watched for any indication of the country’s evolving foreign policy but may focus on North Korea’s economic issues.

International interest in North Korea has been piqued after leader Kim Jong-un revealed plans to meet his Southern counterpart Moon Jae-in in late April and US president Donald Trump in May, when he is expected to discuss de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s foreign minister is in Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The pair are discussing bilateral cooperation and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, according to Moscow’s foreign ministry.

An ancient Chinese bronze water vessel is auctioned in the UK

An ancient Chinese bronze water vessel — called Tiger Ying because of its tiger decorations — will go on sale in a UK auction today, with a price estimate of $226,000.

According to auctioneers, only six similar archaic vessels are said to exist, and five of them are in museums. The water vessel was seized by British soldier from Beijing’s ransacked Imperial Gardens in the 19th Century.

However, the auction has sparked controversy with China condemning the sale and calling for a boycott.