Jacob Zuma has his day in court

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma will have his day in court today, facing multiple corruption and fraud charges relating to a 1990s $2.5 billion arms deal.

This morning Zuma waved to crowds of supporters and reporters as he arrived at court in Durban.

Zuma is facing 16 charges including fraud, racketeering and money laundering — another humiliating blow after his nine years in office were marked by economic stagnation and scandals.

Zuma’s power in South Africa has collapsed since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected leader of the ruling African National Congress in December.

Far right eyes victory as Hungary heads to the polls this Sunday

Hungary will vote in a parliamentary election on Sunday with victory for Viktor Orban, the country’s far-right prime minister, and his nationalist-conservative Fidesz party widely expected.

The latest opinion polls suggest that a parliamentary majority for Orban is the most likely outcome — partly due to a fragmented opposition but Fidesz has also benefited from favourable economic conditions.

Hungary’s GDP rose 4% last year and unemployment has fallen to just 3.8%.

However, Orban has clashed with the European Union over his attempts to build what he calls an “illiberal democracy” and faced accusations from his domestic opponents that corruption has grown during his two terms in power.

The world’s toughest foot race — the Marathon Des Sables — begins

The six-day Marathon Des Sables — dubbed the toughest foot race on Earth — begins in Morocco today.

The 156 mile ultra marathon, around the distance of six regular marathons, sees temperatures reach 50 degrees Celsius during the day while dropping to below freezing at night time.

Competitors must carry all their provisions for the whole race on their back and despite the near $6,000 entry fee, places in the race sell out in minutes.