There’s plenty to see and do in Toronto this week. Most notably, the Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing. There’s plenty of major movies and big stars hitting the red carpet.

If you’re into something a little more low-key, there’s the Toronto After Dark Festival. That upcoming film festival will showcase the best of horror and cult film-making.

However, aside from simply being a proving ground for the best in film, Toronto is also a culinary hub. Being such an incredible melting-pot city, there’s tonnes of restaurants serving food from right around the world in Toronto.

We’ve rounded up some of the best looking and best reviewed food places in Canada’s biggest city. So whether you’re in Toronto to enjoy the arts or just on holiday, here’s a few places to try.

11 of the best restaurants in Toronto

As you’d expect, Adamson Barbecue is all about meat. The restaurant is a big, Texas-style barbecue affair. All the meat is cooked fresh on the day, and they’re only open for lunch (between 11am and 2pm.) However, if they sell out of meat before their standard closing time then they shut up shop early. That may sound annoying, but it assures customers that you’re getting something fresh every time. Plus, who doesn’t love something that’s a little exclusive? If you’re a real carnivore, you must visit this place!

Again, you can probably guess what you’re getting with this one. It’s all Indian food prepared in the traditional style, just like you’d find in Mumbai. The restaurant is pretty new. It was founded by sisters-in-law Seema and Amreen Omar. Everything is homemade, fresh in store. In addition, all the spices are authentic products of India, exactly as you’d find on the sub-continent. You won’t find a better Indian restaurant in all of Toronto.

This restaurant is one for the high-class customers. It’s so fancy that valet parking when you arrive is absolutely complementary. And yes, the food is pretty pricey too. Still, that price is justified by incredible service that really is second-to-none. The interesting gimmick of Scaramouche is that it’s actually two restaurants in one. The ‘Scaramouche Restaurant’ serves traditional Canadian classics with seafood galore, duck, and lamb. Meanwhile, the slightly cheaper ‘Scaramouche Pasta And Grill’ serves, as you’d expect pasta and grilled meats. All of it sounds absolutely delicious and just decadent enough, without being totally eye-watering!

Butterpoached lobster, ginger, chili, nappa, beets and crispy Meyer lemon. #lobsterlicious A post shared by Scaramouche (@scaramoucherestaurant) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

If you’re in Toronto for one of the many film festivals, you owe it to yourself to visit Montecito. Co-owned by Ivan Reitman, the director and producer behind Ghostbusters and Animal House, Montechito is a culinary sensation. There’s plenty on offer here including extensive tasting menus, as well as old favourites like pizza, roasted meats, and pasta. Best of all, it’s all very affordable. This is definitely the place to go if you want to impress but you’re on a tightish budget!

Take a slice out of Sunday with our Brunch Pizza with n'dula, nettle pesto, smoked potato, duck egg and pecorino A post shared by Montecito Restaurant (@montecitotoronto) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

If you’re a cider fan then this is where to go. With over 75 ciders from Ontario and around the world, you won’t find a better spot for a tipple. However, this is a list of restaurants, not bars, and you’ll be pleased to know that the kitchen serves some excellent, local, seasonal food too. Seeing as Toronto sits on the shores of Lake Ontario, you’ll find plenty of delicious seafood dishes as well as some more land-based favourites.

That time of day! #cider #sunset A post shared by Her Father's Cider Bar (@hfciderbar) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Everyone loves a crepe. Simple, light, and absolutely delicious. What’s not to enjoy? Crepe T.O. serves some of the best crepes you’ll find in all of Toronto. And not just sweet ones, either. Sure, you’ll find all the old favourites like nutella and strawberry, but they also do spicy salami, smoked salmon, and roasted chicken crepes. The menu looks incredible. We can’t do full justice to the amount, and variety, of crepes on there!

You want something a little more fancy and daring? Look no further. GEORGE is home to executive chef Lorenzo Loseto, 2014 Canadian culinary champion. This place is all about luxury, luxury, luxury. What’s that? You don’t know what an amuse bouche is? Get in the sea. This place isn’t for you. Considered by many the best place to eat in Toronto, GEORGE is not to be missed, if you can afford it. Everything on the menu is fresh and seasonal, and five, seven, and ten course tasting menus are available. Crab, duck, swordfish, pheasant – if you can think of a luxury food, they probably serve it here.

A perfect day for #lunch on the #patio at GEORGE… A post shared by GEORGE Restaurant (@georgeonqueen) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

It’s surprising we’ve made it this far down our list without encountering a French restaurant. Still, we’re making up for it with ALO, the last word in Torontonian hospitality. The whole schtick at ALO is no-frills fine-dining. You might not be able to pronounce half the menu, but when you boil it down, it’s actually all very normal stuff like chicken, steak, and salmon; you’ll just find your favourites. However, you’ll find them with some interesting twists!

Thank you @maisonpublique! Delicious meal and great hospitality! #alorestaurant #montreal A post shared by Alo Restaurant (@alorestaurant) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

If you think French cuisine and Korean dishes can’t be combined, you’ve obviously never been to Doma. All the food is made with authentic Korean ingredients mixed with fresh, local produce. However, the real fun comes from the fact you’ll never be quite sure what you’re getting. The menu changes every month with just one or two old favourites from the previous month being kept. That said, all dishes are pretty with finesse and skill, so you can relax, safe in the knowledge you’ll get a delicious meal every time.

The whole August menu on one table. #domatoronto A post shared by DOMA (@domatoronto) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

It might serve entirely raw, vegetable-based food, but don’t call it a vegan restaurant! Planta and it’s burger-based off-shoot Planta Patty (also found in Toronto) are redefining vegan food. The restaurant does upscale, plant-based food the likes of which you’ve never seen before. They’re committed to high quality produce from ethical suppliers only. If you’re a meat-eater this might sound like typical, boring vegan food, but just look at how Instagrammable it is!

There’s no place like home, our Planta home. 🌱 Photo: @tatianalexandria. A post shared by Planta (@plantarestaurants) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Toronto might be over 5,000 miles away from Turkey, but that doesn’t mean a blissful union between the two can’t happen. That’s the dream of Byblos, a Toronto restaurant serving Eastern Mediterranean food with local Canadian ingredients. The resulting mash-up is a real showcase for the coastal and cultural mosaic of the two regions.

Looking to extend the long weekend? Join us for dinner, Family Day Holiday Monday (tomorrow), regular service starts at 5 pm. A post shared by Byblos Toronto (@byblostoronto) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

There’s plenty to see and do in Toronto. In fact, we’re pretty sure that these restaurants only scratch the tip of the iceberg. Why not see what you can discover in one of the best cities Canada has to offer?