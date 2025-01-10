Beginning with the purchase of Digi Hungary in 2021, 4iG commenced an acquisition and expansion tour encompassing the telco, IT, and space and defence industries across Hungary, Albania, and Montenegro, supplemented by road trips to Israel and Egypt.

The wheels of the expedition were greased with the help of the Hungarian state, which wanted to invest in building up a national challenger to rival Deutsche Telekom-owned Telekom Hungary, and which had the heft to play among other heavyweights on the broader regional playing field anchored in the east of Europe.

4iG buying spree

Along the way, a critical asset was secured in the form of Vodafone Hungary, which in 2023 was scooped up in 4iG’s buying spree. The One Hungary brand now fronts the combined fixed, mobile, and pay-TV consumer portfolio capabilities of Digi and Vodafone Hungary, in alignment with a broader integration and rebranding campaign by 4iG, which has also resulted in the restructured One Albania and One Montenegro.

Three major players in Hungary

The competitive landscape for residential fixed, mobile, and TV multiplay provisioning in Hungary is now organised around three major players: Telekom Hungary and One Hungary, each fielding an integrated fixed and mobile product range, and the mobile-oriented Yettel Hungary, operating under the aegis of a PPF Telecom-e& joint venture recently resulting from the UAE-based group’s European diversification ambitions.

Full integration under a single customer-facing identity significantly improves One Hungary’s ability to craft, communicate, and evolve a distinct and recognisable brand presence within the country’s consumer multiplay market. The operator has kept much of the pre-existing Vodafone combination portfolio intact and structured in a way that is pared down and simplified in terms of messaging and headline service offers. This offers One Hungary the opportunity to entirely reposition the complete proposition for better advantage and refreshed momentum against rivals, in particular Telekom Hungary, the primary target of the exercise.

Multiplay proposition

One Hungary’s inaugural multiplay proposition hinges on cumulative discounting as its core multiservice incentive mechanism, complemented with exclusive ‘One+’ benefits.

These are essentially identical to the previous ‘Vodafone One’ packaged benefits that were on offer for multiservice customers of the retired Vodafone Hungary brand: 3 GB of bonus data per month, “priority” phone support, a discounted 5 GB mobile data-only add-on, 72-hour unlimited mobile data back-up in case of fixed internet outage, and free calls among users belonging to the same family account.