Highball cocktails are a big deal in Japan right now.

While the West has rediscovered its love of gin and tonic, Japan is in the grip of a whisky highball sensation.

The popular cocktail is seriously easy to make too. It’s just alcohol, soda water, and plenty of ice.

Of course, there’s nothing to prevent amateur mixologists putting their own twist on the high-ball style. Seeing as tonic water is so popular in the West, some might choose to use that instead of soda.

There’s also the rise of flavoured liqueurs to deal with which add their own unique twists on the style.

We’ve scoured the books to find some great cocktail recipes based on some of the luxury beverages we’ve covered in our food & drink section.

We’ve chosen some of the finest quality alcohols for this list, but they’re very versatile recipes which could work for whatever you’ve got on your liquor shelf.

Highball cocktail recipe ideas:

1. The Jim Beam Highball

Ingredients:

35ml Jim Beam White

Soda water to top

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Fresh lemon wedge

Method: Squeeze the fresh lemon wedge and drop it into the glass. Fill the glass with ice. Build, stir once gently.

2. The Toki Highball

Ingredients:

25ml Suntory Toki

75ml soda water

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Blood orange twist

Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour in the Toki. Stir the whisky and ice. Add more ice and the soda water.

3. The Highland Park Orcadian Cooler

Ingredients:

50ml Highland Park 12yo

20ml lemon juice

20ml elderflower cordial

Soda water to top

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Orange wheel

Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour the ingredients on top in the order listed above and garnish.

4. Mr Black Coffee Tonic

Ingredients:

45ml Mr Black Coffee Amaro

120ml Tonic Water

Grapefruit Wheel

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Grapefruit wheel

Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour in the Mr Black Coffee Amaro. Add the tonic water and stir, top with ice.

5. The Macallan Highball

Ingredients:

35ml Macallan 12 year old Fine Oak

15ml Manzanilla Sherry

5ml Fresh Lemon Juice

Topped up with tonic, stirred with a lemon wheel garnish.

Glass: Highball

Garnish: lemon wheel

Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour in Macallan 12yo Fine Oak, Manzanilla sherry and lemon juice. Stir then add tonic to the top.