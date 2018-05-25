Highball cocktails are a big deal in Japan right now.
While the West has rediscovered its love of gin and tonic, Japan is in the grip of a whisky highball sensation.
The popular cocktail is seriously easy to make too. It’s just alcohol, soda water, and plenty of ice.
Of course, there’s nothing to prevent amateur mixologists putting their own twist on the high-ball style. Seeing as tonic water is so popular in the West, some might choose to use that instead of soda.
There’s also the rise of flavoured liqueurs to deal with which add their own unique twists on the style.
We’ve scoured the books to find some great cocktail recipes based on some of the luxury beverages we’ve covered in our food & drink section.
We’ve chosen some of the finest quality alcohols for this list, but they’re very versatile recipes which could work for whatever you’ve got on your liquor shelf.
Highball cocktail recipe ideas:
1. The Jim Beam Highball
Ingredients:
- 35ml Jim Beam White
- Soda water to top
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Fresh lemon wedge
Method: Squeeze the fresh lemon wedge and drop it into the glass. Fill the glass with ice. Build, stir once gently.
2. The Toki Highball
Ingredients:
- 25ml Suntory Toki
- 75ml soda water
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Blood orange twist
Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour in the Toki. Stir the whisky and ice. Add more ice and the soda water.
3. The Highland Park Orcadian Cooler
Ingredients:
- 50ml Highland Park 12yo
- 20ml lemon juice
- 20ml elderflower cordial
- Soda water to top
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Orange wheel
Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour the ingredients on top in the order listed above and garnish.
4. Mr Black Coffee Tonic
Ingredients:
- 45ml Mr Black Coffee Amaro
- 120ml Tonic Water
- Grapefruit Wheel
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Grapefruit wheel
Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour in the Mr Black Coffee Amaro. Add the tonic water and stir, top with ice.
5. The Macallan Highball
Ingredients:
- 35ml Macallan 12 year old Fine Oak
- 15ml Manzanilla Sherry
- 5ml Fresh Lemon Juice
- Topped up with tonic, stirred with a lemon wheel garnish.
Glass: Highball
Garnish: lemon wheel
Method: Fill the glass with ice. Pour in Macallan 12yo Fine Oak, Manzanilla sherry and lemon juice. Stir then add tonic to the top.