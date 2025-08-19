The acquisition is expected to enhance Accenture’s capabilities, particularly within California. Credit: OleksSH/Shutterstock.com.

Accenture has acquired The Highlands Consulting Group, a management consulting firm with expertise in healthcare, transportation, social services, and environmental solutions.

Details regarding the financial aspects of the acquisition have not been made public.

This acquisition is expected to bolster Accenture’s capabilities, particularly within California.

Founded in 2002 and based in Sacramento, California, Highlands Consulting has a team experienced in strategic business and digital planning, as well as organisational and process change, and IT planning and analysis.

Its expertise in sectors such as health and human services, transportation, and organisational change management is said to enhance Accenture’s ability to support clients’ long-term growth objectives.

Highlands Consulting president Mike Cappelluti said: “This deal is a natural fit for both organisations. We are joining forces to deliver even more value to our clients.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“Accenture’s scale and resources will enable us to expand our services and capabilities, while our local expertise and long-standing client relationships will provide a solid foundation for Accenture’s growth in the State of California.”

Accenture stated that this acquisition supports its strategic objectives to improve service offerings in key sectors.

Accenture global health and public services industry practices chair Ryan Oakes said: “Highlands Consulting’s strong relationships and credentials with state agencies will help us better serve our clients and unlock new opportunities for reinvention that drives growth and innovation.

“We are confident that this acquisition will deliver greater outcomes for our clients in the State of California and beyond.”

Recently, Accenture announced its acquisition of CyberCX, a privately-owned cybersecurity services provider operating in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

Established in Melbourne in 2019, CyberCX is one of the key cybersecurity firms in the Asia Pacific, employing approximately 1,400 professionals.