This investment, facilitated through Accenture Ventures, aims to address the challenges enterprises face in operationalising AI.

IT major Accenture has invested in OPAQUE, a US-based provider of a confidential AI platform.

The transaction was executed through Accenture Ventures, with its terms remaining undisclosed.

This move aligns with Accenture’s strategy to speed up AI adoption by enabling enterprises to securely leverage sensitive data.

OPAQUE’s platform enables organisations to process cloud-scale AI workloads on encrypted data.

This investment aims to address the challenges enterprises face in operationalising AI initiatives due to a lack of high-quality data.

Accenture’s recent survey of 2,300 business leaders revealed that 97% consider generative AI a “game-changing” technology, yet 48% report lack of data quality for AI initiatives.

Accenture also plans to integrate OPAQUE’s platform into its AI Refinery and Trusted Data Services.

OPAQUE’s technology helps enterprises overcome AI barriers by enabling the use of sensitive data without exposure risks.

This collaboration aims to provide AI-driven insights, improve customer intelligence, and enhance operational efficiency while maintaining data security.

Accenture global lead of data capability Teresa Tung said: “AI is only as good as the data it learns from, but privacy concerns have held businesses back from fully using more sensitive datasets.

“OPAQUE’s confidential AI platform helps businesses deploy AI agents that operate within confidential environments while maintaining data integrity and compliance.”

OPAQUE CEO Aaron Fulkerson said: “OPAQUE is unlocking the power of data that has been locked away for too long. Enterprises can finally move fast without breaking security.

“As a leader in enterprise AI deployments, Accenture understands this better than anyone and is at the forefront of the charge to bring AI to enterprises safely and effectively.”

OPAQUE will also participate in Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, a specialised accelerator programme for data and AI companies.

This initiative offers startups access to Accenture’s industry expertise and enterprise client network.

Earlier in March 2025, Accenture acquired Danish company Halfspace, which develops AI and generative AI solutions.