Accenture’s IT hiring activity declines 11.1% in May 2022

Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring declined 11.1% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.89% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 24.9% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 7.28% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 85.1% in May 2022, and a 27.4% drop over April 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 5.37% in May 2022, and registered a decline of 38.95%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.31% in May 2022, a 46.36% rise from April 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with an 86.15% share, which marked a 26.91% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 8.21%, registering a 12.94% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.99% share and a 32.78% drop over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.52% and a month-on-month decline of 2.13%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.13%, registering a 42.86% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 81.93% share in May 2022, a 26.89% decline over April 2022. US featured next with a 6.56% share, down 8.72% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 1.19% share, a decline of 29.41% compared with April 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in May 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 73.76%, down by 27.25% from April 2022. Junior Level positions with a 23.15% share, a decline of 20.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.1% share, down 32.86% over April 2022.