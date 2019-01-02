Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Addison, the world’s first virtual caregiver, is set to make her first public appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show next week following seven years and millions of dollars of research and development.

Addison Care has been designed to aid ageing and chronically ill patients, providing round-the-clock home check-ups. The system is capable of monitoring a patient’s activity, collecting vitals, delivering medication reminders, conducting examinations, and bringing all of this collected data together to detect in real-time if a patient is showing signs of declining health.

The Addison Care system is fronted by Addison, a 3D animated, artificially intelligent caregiver, which appears throughout the patient’s house on a number of strategically placed 15-inch monitors. This character, programmed to suit the users’ needs and healthcare plan, can engage with the patient in two-way conversations, much like a human caregiving professional but without the expensive costs.

SameDay Security, the business behind the venture, is hoping to capitalise on the growing home healthcare market, which is expected to reach $517bn by 2025 according to a recent report by Grand View Research.

According to the United States National Council for Aging Care, the cost of in-home care for the elderly comes to around $4,000 a month on average in the US.

There are currently 100 million Americans living with chronic illness that require regular monitoring. However, only a small amount can afford frequently in-home caregiving services.

“Only 3% of the US population can afford live caregiving,” said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of SameDay Security. “We are bringing affordable, effective care alternatives to the world through Addison.

“Working with Home Care Providers and Hospitals across America, we will provide service and product line extensions to serve market need, while delivering alternatives individuals and families can afford. “Our goal is to cut costs, improve care and extend functional independence.”

Addison Care at CES 2019

The ambitious virtual caregiver system is built using an array of advanced and emerging technologies, including cloud computing, edge machine learning processing, visual sensing technologies and augmented reality.

Addison Care will be on show at CES 2019, demonstrating its ability to support respiratory, heart, diabetic and orthopaedic patients.

CES, one of the world’s biggest technology events, showcases the latest exciting new products and innovations, from self-driving cars to virtual reality headsets, attracting close to 200,000 attendees from around the world. Some of the world’s most recognised brands, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google, will be joined by an array of startups hoping to make it big.

The five-day trade show will get underway on Tuesday, 8 January at the Las Vegas Convention Center.