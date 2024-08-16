According to GlobalData: “Adtech allows brands to run ad campaigns targeting high-value audiences and publishers to sell ad inventories at the best possible price”. Credit: Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock.

Advertising technology (adtech) companies are being forced to reassess their targeting practices and how they generate revenue with less access to consumer data, according to a new report.

GlobalData’s AdTech report explains that the situation has arisen as a result of increased concern from data privacy regulators and bans on third-party cookies.

While Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox browsers have significantly restricted their support for third-party cookies, Google’s Chrome is continuing to support them but with added privacy options for users.

Traditionally the bedrock of adtech, firms are having to decipher how a cookie-less internet will affect their firms, as regulation intensifies.

All of this comes as the competition within the ad tech industry heats up, with Big Tech looking to buy out some smaller firms.

Regulation steps up

Regulators across the globe have been scrutinising the power of Big Tech in advertising and are looking to increase protections for users’ privacy.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The EU especially has been proactive in restricting personal data use in advertising through the Digital Markets Acts which strengthens the consent requirements for targeted advertising using personal data.

Similarly, in California, the Consumer Privacy Act means consumers are given the choice to opt out of the sale of personal information, inclusive of information collected by cookies.

Adjusting to a cookie-less internet

The role of third-party cookies in adtech has been deemed critical to the industry, and the report states that, currently, “there is no clear alternative to cookies”.

There are over 80 identity solutions on the market claiming to ensure user privacy while obtaining useful data. Unified ID 2.0 from The Trade Desk and RampID from LiveRamp are recognised as frontrunners.

While the industry figures out how to navigate a lack of third-party data, adtech companies are now looking to utilise more first-party data.

The report notes that a 2023 Digiday survey found that 85% of advertisers and 79% of publishers prioritize first-party data strategies ahead of the cookie phaseout.

Another alternative being explored is Google’s alternate profiling system called the Privacy Sandbox. Starting used a technology called the Federated Learning of Cohorts, this technology clustered groups of users with similar interests, by analyzing users’ browser habits.

However, the use of Federated Learning of Cohorts technology still allowed advertisers to identify specific users via browser fingerprinting. Instead, Google now uses ‘Topics’, which allocate users to categories based on their interests over the last three weeks. Google says this prevents advertisers from accessing personally identifiable data.

Despite these issues, the industry is still set to grow with GlobalData forecasting that overall, the adtech industry will be worth $1trn by 2030, up from $581bn in 2023, growing at a compound annual rate of nearly 10% over the next seven years.