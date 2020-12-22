Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on Internet of Things (IoT) in November 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on IoT in November

1. Omkar Rai’s tweet on agriculture IoT market

Omkar Rai, director general of Software Technology Parks of India, a society focused on promoting and boosting software export, tweeted on the growth of IoT technology in the agricultural sector of India.

The influencer noted that increase in use of IoT devices in the agricultural sector and encouragement from local government and development organisations has led to the adoption of modernised farming techniques in the sector.

The agriculture IoT market is expected to grow to $32.75bn by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2020.

Constant proliferation of #IoT devices in agri sector and positive encouragement from local govt & development organizations for the adoption of modernized farming techniques will people agriculture #IoT market to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to reach $32.75 billion by 2027. pic.twitter.com/jfWfZ1PKgH — Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) November 4, 2020

Username: Omkar Rai Twitter handle: @Omkar_Raii

Retweets: 172

Likes: 144

2. Rimah Harb’s tweet on machine learning and IoT intersection

Rimah Harb, general manager at The Teralight Group, an information technology and services company, shared an article on the top six machine learning (ML) trends of 2021. The article detailed that 77% of presently used devices are utilising ML, according to the study.

The top six trends include ML in hyper automation, business forecasting and analysis, automation, the intersection of ML and IoT, faster computing power and reinforcement learning. The article added that ML is interlaced with IoT and can make device and services more smart and secure.

Username: Rimah Harb Twitter handle: @HarbRimah

Retweets: 45

Likes: 10

3. Roberto Demidchuk’s tweet on building blocks of success in IoT

Roberto Demidchuk, chief information officer at Ternium, a steel manufacturing company, tweeted on the seven building blocks for success in IoT.

Conceptualisation, proof of concept, user application, Connected Product Management (CPM) platform, customer relationship management (CRM) integration, analytics integration and support of things were listed as the building blocks of IoT.

Conceptualisation, for example, helps in defining the product and mapping the users and organisations, while support of things aids in the creation of new channels to help customers in managing and monitoring new IoT devices remotely.

Username: Roberto Demidchuk Twitter handle: @R_Demidchuk

Retweets: 42

Likes: 34

4. Kirk Borne’s tweet on smart farming

Kirk Borne, principle data scientist at Booz Allen Hamilton, an information technology company, shared an article on smart farming, which is driven by IoT technology. The technologies available for present-day farmers under smart faming include sensor, communication systems, telematics, positioning, hardware and software systems, and data analytics solutions.

The IoT technologies involved in smart farming add value in all areas from growing crops to forestry by observing, diagnosing, deciding and implementing the required treatment for the crops.

IoT can also revolutionise farming through precision farming, which makes farming more efficient by giving accurate treatment to crops and cattle. Further, the technology can benefit the environment by making efficient use of water.

Username: Kirk Borne Twitter handle: @KirkDBorne

Retweets: 16

Likes: 30

5. Tamara McCleary’s tweet on considerations for IoT deployments

Tamara McCleary, CEO of Thulium, a social media marketing and advertising company, shared an article on key factors to be considered for large scale IoT deployments. The article detailed that all possible alternatives should be considered, while planning an IoT project.

There are five pillars to consider for any IoT project including devices, connectivity, device management, data processing, and application. Any large scale IoT deployment must have a device with different technologies serving various purposes and providing connectivity regardless of environment constraints, the article added.

Selection of robust and flexible device management protocol that is regulated by open standards is the best option for IoT industry to build a comprehensive view with available data. A platform to control devices needs to be versatile enough to solve problems with different solutions, the article added.

Username: Tamara McCleary Twitter handle: @TamaraMcCleary

Retweets: 15

Likes: 18