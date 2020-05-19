GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top artificial intelligence influencers based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named twelve of the most influential people in artificial intelligence on Twitter during Q1 2020.

Biggest influencers in AI: The top twelve in Q1 2020

1. Ronald Van Loon ( @Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald van Loon is a recognised thought leader and a top technology influencer. As director of Advertisement, the influencer provides insights and secures analytics data quality, among other responsibilities.

Twitter followers: 217,826

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Spiros Margaris (@SpirosMargaris)

Spiros Margaris is a VC futurist and creator of Margaris Ventures. He also serves on the Advisory Board of the wefox Group, a Europe-based insurtech start-up. He was ranked as the second biggest insurtech influencer in 2018. Twitter followers: 96,901

GlobalData influencer score: 88

3. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka)

Dr Ganapathi Pulipaka is a chief data scientist at Accenture. The influencer has experience in SAP, with well-rounded exposure to project management, people, and consulting skills. He builds recommendations and applies algorithms to detect anomalies in the financial industry. He also has experience in deep learning algorithms for IoT and robotics.

Ganapathi is regarded as a top influencer in artificial intelligence. He works with various customers on developing AI strategies, neural networks, and other deep learning techniques.

Twitter followers: 87,390

GlobalData influencer score: 84

4. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)

Evan Kirstel is a B2B thought leader and a technology influencer. The influencer is prominent in areas such as IoT, AI, big data, analytics, 5G, mobile, cloud, and blockchain. He is also actively involved in the building of EvIRA, a B2B network of thought leaders and digital social practitioners.

Evan has experience across the information technology and telecom domains. He also has deep knowledge in mobile technology, cloud, and market convergence dynamics.

Twitter followers: 285,163

GlobalData influencer score: 83

5. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)

Kirk Borne is a principal data scientist and advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology and consulting company, the US. A top big data, AI, and data science influencer, Kirk has been a professor of astrophysics and advisor at the national research labs and government facilities.

Kirk is of the opinion that AI is devouring the IoT, and transforming industries such as healthcare.

Twitter followers: 258,119

GlobalData influencer score: 80

6. Mike Quindazzi (@MikeQuindazzi)

Mike Quindazzi is a a digital alliances sales leader at PwC. He has approximately 30 years of experience in leading teams and global companies on strategies and transformational initiatives.

According to Mike recent advances in AI and robotics automation have been instrumental in overcoming the challenges of and in revolutionising supply chains.

Twitter followers: 151,521

GlobalData influencer score: 65

7. Nige Willson (@nigewillson)

Nigel Willson is the co-founder of We and AI, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that focuses on the mission to increase public awareness and understanding of the risks and rewards of artificial intelligence in the UK.

Nigel is ranked amongst the top 20 AI influencers in the world, and is an ex European chief technology officer, but now an independent voice on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Twitter followers: 55,543

GlobalData influencer score: 60

8. Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer)

Robert Scoble is a chief strategy officer at Infinite Retina, helping companies implement spatial computing technologies. He is a futurist and technology strategist and the author of three books on technology trends. As a strategist and researcher, Robert advises companies in technology areas such as augmented and virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, and associated fields.

Twitter followers: 407,883

GlobalData influencer score: 57

Just got the newest Tesla AI chip in my car and now it recognizes stoplights. It is amazing how this makes the car feel different. Better. More self driving features coming soon. Bring it on @elonmusk ! pic.twitter.com/Fz3IxL79uc — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) January 17, 2020

9. Tamara Mccleary (@TamaraMcCleary)

Tamara Mccleary is the creator of Thulium, a social media analytics and consulting agency. Regarded as one of the leading influencers of technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and robotics, Tamara offers analytics, management, marketing campaigns, and strategies for B2B and enterprise.

Tamara believes that AI combined with machine learning helps in understanding consumers better, which in turn contributes towards personalised marketing.

Twitter followers: 309,170

GlobalData influencer score: 55

10. Thomas Power (@thomaspower)

Thomas Power has been a board member and director for six companies, including 9Spokes in New Zealand. He is also an expert in blockchain and joined the board of Blockchain Industry Compliance and Regulation (BICRA) in 2018.

Thomas is also a writer and has authored eight books. He specialises in areas such as social media, technology, cloud, community building, and SaaS apps.

Twitter followers: 316,805

GlobalData influencer score: 48

"The drones, donated by DJI, a Chinese company, have gone to 43 agencies in 22 states, all to help enforce social distancing rules." US using Chinese drones to spy on and lecture Americans about a virus caused by communist China Oh, and DJI "may be sending data to China" pic.twitter.com/LqH6VzonzH — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 17, 2020

11. Sandy Carter (@sandy_carter)

Sandy Carter is a speaker, author, and industry expert in the domains of AI and IoT. She currently serves as the Vice President at Amazon Web Services and has been recognised as one of the most influential women in technology for her contributions.

Twitter followers: 81,627

GlobalData influencer score: 47

15 technologies of the next decade via @wef

1 #AI

2 #IoT

3 #blockchain

4 #3Dprint

5 mobile📱

6 autonomous cars🚗

7 mobile internet 💻

8 #robotics

9 #VR/AR👓

10 wireless power🔋

11 quantum computing

12 #5G📡

13 voice assistant

14 #cybersecurity🔒

15 #cloud — sandy carter (@sandy_carter) February 26, 2020

12. Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar)

Vala Afshar, currently serves as the chief digital evangelist at Salesforce. He contributes articles to the Huffington Post, INC Magazine, and other publications, also hosts a weekly video show DisrupTV, covering business, technology and leadership topics..

Twitter followers: 453,105

GlobalData influencer score:46

How did Alibaba sell $38.4 billion of products in one day in 2019? The workforce of the future is humans and machines co-creating value together. A look inside @AlibabaGroup's smart warehouse, where robots do 70% of the work, with 300% more efficiency pic.twitter.com/BEemerihr8 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 21, 2020

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.