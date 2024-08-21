South Korea recently announced its plan to become the first country to revolutionise its education system through the introduction of tablets loaded with artificial intelligence (AI) features to classrooms across the country.

While innovative, the proposal has prompted a nationwide discussion. Parents and academics alike have voiced their concerns about the potential overexposure of children to digital devices and how this may impact brain development in their formative years, among other worries. But should other countries be following suit?

The first education overhaul of its kind in the world

The education ministry in South Korea believes the integration of AI-powered digital textbooks is a crucial part of its plan to revamp the national school system. The apps will be introduced in 2025 for all subjects—excluding art, PE, music, and ethics—and students as young as eight will be using this technology to aid their learning.

The tablets will enable each student to have a learning plan tailored to their needs, with the software assessing the student to determine whether they are a ‘fast’ or ‘slow’ learner. The students can then be given a variety of AI-generated tasks with differing levels of complexity.

The government in South Korea is calling on the likes of Samsung and LG to develop these AI education tools, but so far has provided little clarity on exactly how the digital textbooks will work, or how students will be protected from AI ‘hallucinations’ and misinformation.

South Korea plans to move from rote learning to tablets

Despite consistently ranking among the highest-performing countries globally in terms of academic results, South Korea is taking action due to legitimate concerns surrounding the traditional memorisation and repetition-based method of rote learning.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

While it can be an efficient and effective technique to quickly memorise information, the retention of this information can be short-lived if students simply regurgitate the facts they have learned and do not develop a deeper understanding of the material.

Furthermore, and perhaps more crucially, rote learning is often criticised for stifling creativity and critical thinking. The current obligation to memorise large quantities of information and regurgitate it during an exam, without questioning or analysing what has been learned, can impede the development of skills such as creative problem-solving and critical thinking, both of which are crucial in real-world situations. This is particularly relevant in the case of South Korea, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on traditional manufacturing industries.

Observers are wary of the government’s plans

Many in South Korea view the government’s proposal as potentially more harmful than helpful, with valid concerns about whether the side effects on children of greater exposure to digital devices and AI have been adequately assessed.

Some feel that such a hasty introduction of this technology to the classroom is largely due to the desire to be seen as being ahead of the curve in terms of innovation. Excessive screen time is, after all, known to negatively impact brain development in children, in particular concentration span and problem-solving ability.

Other concerns of parents and the general public centre around the safety of AI technology itself, with its tendency to ‘hallucinate’ and spread false information presenting an obstacle to children’s education, rather than an aid.

The technology could also put students at risk of having personal information leaked, or encourage plagiarism. While this proposal from South Korea counters the trend of reducing children’s access to smartphones and tablets in schools seen in other developed countries, time will tell if the move is successful.