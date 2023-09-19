Microsoft Paint is getting an in-app AI image generator Credit: Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Microsoft Windows’ popular graphic editor, Paint, is getting some major upgrades in the near future, including the introduction of AI generated imaging.

On Monday (18 Sept), an eagle-eyed X user spotted hidden strings in the application’s code detailing an upcoming generative AI image function.

The function, which is reportedly being referred to as “Cocreator”, will be powered by popular AI image generator, Dall-E.

The latest Paint app update in Dev/Canary (11.2308.18.0) includes strings for a new image generation feature:



Cocreator

Describe what you'd like to create

Try "a cat walking in a wood" or "A house made out of leaves"

Choose a style — PhantomOcean3 💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) September 18, 2023

Dall-E, created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is already being used in Bing’s vast array of AI add-ons.

Microsoft will also be upgrading Paint with the ability to create layers, according to a company blog post.

This long-requested feature means users can now lay multiple elements on top of each other to provide a more advanced way of editing and creating.

Generative AI art hit the mainstream last year

Generative AI art burst into the mainstream in 2022 but has faded a little in popularity since OpenAI released its generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

Last year, before the metoric rise of LLMs and generative AI chatbots, companies scrambled to release their own AI art platforms.

In August 2022, TikTok hosted its own Dall-E copycat in its list of filters, giving users the chance to generate their own AI photos and take selfies with them.

Meta also capitalised on the hype, releasing a trailer in September 2022 for its “Make-A-Video” software, an AI-powered system which promised to one-up picture generators like DALL-E by turning text into original video footage.

Globaldata defines generative AI as “ a category of AI techniques and algorithms that are designed to generate new data or content that is similar to what it has been trained on.”

“This can include text, images, videos, music, and other types of content,” it adds.