Alibaba and Huawei present new AI products. Credit :SomYuZu.

Alibaba and Huawei are showcasing their new products as companies compete to lead the global AI product market.

Alibaba subsidiary, Alibaba Cloud, presented an image generator at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference which began July 6 in Shanghai, rivalling the likes of the popular Midjourney generative AI image programme.

The generator, named Tongyi Wanxiang, creates images in several styles including sketch or 3D cartoons, responing to user commands in English and Chinese. The AI tool will initially be available to enterprise customers in beta form.

Jingren Zhou, CTO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said that thanks to the release of Tongyi Wanxiang, “high-quality generative AI imagery will become more accessible facilitating the development of innovative AI art and creative expressions for businesses across a wide range of sectors, including e-commerce, gaming, design and advertising,”

As well as releasing the image generator, Alibaba Cloud also launched ModelScopeGPT, an AI tool for developers.

Meanwhile, Huawei is exhibiting the third iteration of its Panggu AI model at the company’s annual developer conference, HDC.Cloud 2023, which begins July 7 in Dongguan.

Huawei said its Pangu 3.0 model differentiates itself from many other applications, by focusing on serving industrial usages rather than generating content.

According to Huawei, the model is aimed at improving the efficiency of safety inspection for freight train carriages and AI support for local government services.

In addition, the Pangu 3.0 model aims to provide more accurate weather prediction. Huawei Cloud announced that Pangu-Weather, its AI weather prediction model, demonstrated higher precision than traditional numerical weather forecast methods.

Chinese companies, in particular, have invested heavily in AI development software following the release of OpenAI’s hugely popular chatbot, ChatGPT, in November 2022.

Chinese search engine giant Baidu has created the third iteration of its generative AI chatbot Ernie, which was first released in March 2023.

Baidu claims that ChatGPT rival Ernie.3 has outperformed OpenAI’s chatbot in a series of tests.

Ernie 3.5, the latest iteration of the Ernie AI model, exceeded “ChatGPT in comprehensive ability scores,” Baidu said in a statement on Tuesday (27 June).