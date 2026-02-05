Alphabet’s Q4 2025 revenue was up by 18% year-over-year to $113.8bn. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com.

Google’s parent company Alphabet reported a net income of $34.5bn for the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025), a 30% increase from $26.5bn in the same period of 2024.

Alphabet’s revenue for Q4 2025 was $113.8bn, up 18% from $96.5bn in Q4 2024. Operating income for the quarter rose to $35.9bn, reflecting a 16% increase from the previous year’s $31.0bn.

The diluted net income per share reached $2.82, a 31% increase from $2.15 in Q4 2024.

For the full year 2025, Alphabet’s net income totalled $132.2bn, marking a 32% increase from $100.1bn in 2024. The annual revenue was $402.8bn, a 15% rise from $350bn the previous year.

Operating income for the year was $129bn, up 15% from $112.4bn in 2024. The diluted net income per share for 2025 was $10.81, a 34% increase from $8.04 in 2024.

In terms of segment results for Q4 2025, Google Services generated $95.9bn in revenue, a 14% increase from $84.1bn in Q4 2024. YouTube’s performance in Q4 2025 showed a 9% increase in ads revenue, reaching $11.4bn compared to $10.5bn in Q4 2024.

Google Cloud’s revenue surged by 48%, reaching $17.7bn, compared to $12bn in the previous year, driven by demand for AI products.

Meanwhile, revenue from Google Advertising for Q4 2025 was $82.3bn, marking a 14% increase from $72.5bn in Q4 2024.

However, Other Bets saw a decline, with revenue decreasing by 8% to $370m from $400m in Q4 2024. Other Bets is made up of businesses such as Calico, CapitalG, GFiber, GV, Verily, Waymo, Wing, and Google X, among others.

Operating income for Google Services was $40.1bn, a 22% increase from $32.8bn in Q4 2024. Google Cloud’s operating income rose dramatically by 154% to $5.3bn from $2.1bn.

Other Bets recorded an operating loss of $3.6bn, a significant increase from a $1.2bn loss in Q4 2024.

For the full year 2025, Google Services contributed $350bn to the annual revenue, while Google Cloud achieved an annual run rate of $70bn. The company’s strong performance is attributed to the continued demand for its AI products and services, which have been a significant growth driver across its business segments.

The annual revenue for YouTube, including ads and subscriptions, exceeded $60bn for the full year 2025. YouTube recorded over 325 million paid subscriptions across consumer services, primarily due to strong adoption of Google One and YouTube Premium.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, mentioned that it had been a tremendous quarter for Alphabet, with annual revenues surpassing $400bn for the first time.

He noted that the launch of Gemini 3 was a significant milestone, contributing to the group’s strong momentum.

Pichai highlighted that Google’s first-party models, such as Gemini, were processing over 10 billion tokens per minute through direct API use by customers, and the Gemini App had expanded to over 750 million monthly active users.

He also observed that search usage had reached unprecedented levels, with AI continuing to drive expansion.

The Alphabet CEO said: “Our AI investments and infrastructure are driving revenue and growth across the board. To meet customer demand and capitalise on growing opportunities, our 2026 CapEx investments are anticipated to be in the range of $175 to $185bn.”