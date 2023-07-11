Apple opens store on WeChat. Credit: kovop.

Chinese Big Tech giant Tencent’s WeChat announced on Tuesday (11 July) that Apple has opened a store on the social media platform, Reuters reported.

WeChat, China’s most popular messaging app, offers e-commerce and payment services.

WeChat stated that users will be able to purchase Apple products such as iPhones, iPads and Macs from the platform’s store.

Apple has opened its store during a time of rapid expansion in consumer purchasing on Chinese social media platforms.

WeChat has been especially successful in selling products and services due to its integrated payments platform WeChat Pay.

WeChat Pay enables purchases of an array of products and services in China, from buying local products from a street vendor to luxury brand items, without needing to leave the WeChat platform.

The apps payment system is all the more convenient as it can be done from a mobile phone device.

WeChat has long been regarded as the Chinese app for building brand presence.

Weibo, WeChat’s rival social media app, also created its own online store, named Weibo Store. Weibo is primarily a microblogging site but competes with WeChat’s audience by promoting brand awareness.

WeChat’s main rival is Alibaba’s Alipay, often compared to WeChat as a fellow “super app” because it integrates many services in one place. Apple has already opened a store on Alibaba Group’s Tmall online marketplace.