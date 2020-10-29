With 58.2 million mobile subscriptions in 2020, Argentina will account for a share of 8.3% of the total subscriptions in Latin America region. Over the next five years, the total mobile subscriptions in Argentina will grow at a CAGR of 1.3% and MNOs will add a combined 3.9 million subscriptions, bringing the country’s total mobile subscriptions to 62.2 million by 2025.

4G will be the leading technology with 61.1% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2020. 4G subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over 2020-2025 as operators such as Claro Argentina expand their LTE and LTE-A networks, along with increasing availability of 4G handsets.

To support the increasing coverage of LTE operators Claro, Movistar, and Personal are reinforcing their 4G networks across the country.

GlobalData expects 5G to arrive in mid-2021 to Argentina. As operators such as Movistar Argentina and Telecom Personal already carrying out 5G trials, we expect 5G to become commercially available in Argentina in 2021.