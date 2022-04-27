Asia-Pacific’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 14.2% in March 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 14.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

March 2022 has seen a decrease of 5.09% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 39.25% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering a decrease of 5.72% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in March 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 80.31% in March 2022, a 17.09% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 7.47% in March 2022, marking a 14.54% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 5.05% in March 2022, a 0.34% rise from February 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.06% in March 2022, a 5.44% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 12.56% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during March 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 8,011 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered an increase of 31.28% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 1,626 jobs and a 69.3% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,356 IT jobs and Microsoft with 495 jobs, recorded a 5.2% rise and a 5.89% drop, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a 2.52% increase with 448 job postings during March 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 75.28% share in March 2022, a 20.88% decrease over February 2022. China featured next with a 7.82% share, up 3.97% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 3.37% share, a growth of 3.59% compared with February 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 46.03%, down by 13.03% from February 2022. Junior Level positions with a 42.52% share, registered a decline of 19.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.03% share, up 1.55% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.42%, recording a month-on-month decline of 62.6%.