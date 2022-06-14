Asia-Pacific’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 9.6% in May 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 9.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen a decrease of 6.27% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 21.3% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 2.98% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 73.35% in May 2022, a 19.36% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.05% in May 2022, marking a 14.98% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 6.2% in May 2022, a 27.31% drop from April 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.3% in May 2022, a 4.82% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 20% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during May 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 2,613 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a decline of 26.91% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 1,229 jobs and a 29% drop. Tata Communications with 467 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 389 jobs, recorded a 135.86% rise and a 21.1% drop, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded a 10.33% increase with 363 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 76.23% share in May 2022, a 20.55% decrease over April 2022. China featured next with a 6.56% share, down 13.78% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 3.79% share, a drop of 2.8% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 50.54%, down by 15.6% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 42.12% share, registered a decline of 20.93% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.55% share, down 24.32% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.8%, recording a month-on-month decline of 63.04%.