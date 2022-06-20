Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 22.50% in deal activity during May 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by MaxLinear’s $3.8bn acquisition of Silicon Motion Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 489 technology industry deals worth $9.3bn were announced for the region in May 2022, against the 12-month average of 631 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in May 2022 with 372 transactions, representing a 76.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 103 deals, followed by private equity deals with 14 transactions, respectively capturing a 21.1% and 2.9% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $4.96bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $2.98bn and $1.39bn, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 58.7% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.48bn, against the overall value of $9.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) MaxLinear $3.8bn acquisition deal with Silicon Motion Technology

2) The $665m private equity of TPG Telecom by OMERS Infrastructure Management

3) Macquarie Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund 3 and PSP INVESTMENTS $610m private equity deal with Bersama Digital Infrastructure Asia

4) The $200m venture financing of Sensors Data by 5Y Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DCM Ventures,Future Capital Partners,GGV Jiyuan Capital,Linear Capital,M31 Capital,Mingshi Capital,Sequoia Capital China,The Carlyle Group,Tiger Global Management,Warburg Pincus,Wuyuan Capital and Xianghe Capital

5) MatchMove Pay $200m acquisition deal with Shopmatic

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

